2026 5-star athlete Cameron Williams sets up official visits to Matt Painter's Purdue, Texas: Report

Cameron Williams, the No. 10 recruit in the Class of 2026 (as per 247Sports' player ratings), has proved why he's a top prospect with his performances at the NBPA Top 100 Camp from June 9-13 at the Rock Hill Sports and Events Center.

The 6-foot-11 power forward confirmed two official visits to coach Matt Painter's Purdue Boilermakers and the Texas Longhorns, as reported by 247Sports' Dushawn London, in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"Recruiting News: Cameron Williams, the No. 10 overall prospect in the class of 2026, has locked in two official visits to Purdue and Texas, sources tell @247Sports," the post was captioned.

He will visit Purdue on Aug. 29 and Texas on Sep. 5.

Williams, who will enter his senior year at St. Mary's in Phoenix, Arizona, averaged a double double of 11.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.6 blocks and 1.8 steals per contest. He shot 51% from the floor and 36% from behind the arc.

The Knights finished with an 18-12 record and were knocked out in the second round of the AIA state title following a 64-60 loss to Sunnyslope. Williams also led his team to a first-place finish with an 8-2 record in the Arizona Section 4A Desert Sky Basketball League.

On3's Jamie Shaw was full of praise for Williams after his stellar performances at the NBPA Top 100:

"Four-star power forward Cameron Williams took a bit of a jump in On3’s most recent ranking going from No. 27 to No. 16 overall. The jump was based on his attainable upside. At 6-foot-9, where Williams shined was with his defensive presence. He has natural instincts FG the ball, and did a good job with deflections and being a weak side presence around the rim."

Williams holds offers from the Grand Canyon University Antelopes, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Stanford Cardinals, Washington State Cougars and more.

Cameron Williams named in first team and Defensive MVP at Adidas 3SSB Circuit

Cameron Williams was also named the Defensive MVP Award and was named in the Adidas 3SSB 17U Circuit first-team after leading Compton Magic to a 3-1 record. He scored 18.3 ppg, grabbed 6.0 rpg, dished out 2.0 apg, recorded 1.3 spg and 3.3 bpg.

His performances at the tournament led to comparisons with the Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant. With offers from plenty of top programs, Williams has another year to decide on his collegiate career.

