$212,000 NIL-valued JuJu Watkins backs potential rival Caitlin Clark's 2024 WNBA Draft declaration

USC Trojans point guard JuJu Watkins on Thursday expressed support for the decision of potential rival and Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark to enter the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Watkins, whose NIL valuation is pegged by On3.com at $212,000, reposted Clark's message to the Hawkeye Nation on her Instagram account with a heart hands emoji, showing her love and support for the Hawkeyes guard's future endeavors.

JuJu Watkins #12 of the USC Trojans drives against Diana Collins #20 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half of their game

JuJu Watkins compared to Caitlin Clark

Just like Clark, the 6-foot-2 Watkins has played impressive basketball this season, carrying the No. 7 Trojans to a 21-5 record (11-5 in Pac-12).

She has averaged 28.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.6 steals and 1.6 blocks in 25 games this season.

Watkins' freshman numbers are comparable to Clark's first season with Iowa in 2020-21.

The six-foot guard played 30 games during her freshman year with the Hawkeyes and compiled averages of 26.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.3 assists and 0.5 blocks.

It is possible that Clark and Watkins would face each other in the NCAA tournament, but that depends on how they carry their team to the knockout stages.

Iowa is currently No. 6 in the AP rankings with a 25-4 record and is second in the Big Ten Conference behind No. 2 Ohio State.

Caitlin Clark decides to enter the 2024 WNBA draft

Clark, who broke the AIAW mark set by Lynette Woodard against Minnesota, announced on Thursday afternoon via social media that she will enter the WNBA draft.

The most prolific scorer in today's NCAA women's basketball era has decided to forgo her fifth year of eligibility and try out the professional ranks.

Clark, who only needs 18 points to pass Pete Maravich's all-time NCAA Division I scoring mark for both genders, declared on her Instagram page that this season would be her last with Iowa. She thanked everyone who helped her in her four-year journey in college.

“While this season is far from over and we have a lot more goals to achieve, it will be my last one at Iowa. It is impossible to fully express my gratitude to everyone who has supported me during my time at Iowa … because of all of you, my dreams came true,” Clark wrote.

The Indiana Fever will have the No. 1 overall pick in this year's WNBA draft, which is scheduled on April 15.

Clark's decision to enter the draft would make her the top lottery pick this season, and former Connecticut star and WNBA player Rebecca Lobo expects the Iowa star to give a big boost to the league.

