$212,000 NIL-valued Reed Sheppard's GF Brailey Dizney shows off adorable customized hoodie featuring Kentucky star 

Kentucky freshman Reed Sheppard played every minute of the Wildcats' overtime 94-91 loss to the Florida Gators, finishing with a career-high 24 points in the absence of guard D.J. Wagner.

During his sensational performance on Wednesday night, Sheppard registered eight rebounds and six assists while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc.

The $212,000 NIL-valued Sheppard's girlfriend, Brailey Dizney, recently showed off her outfit, which consisted of an adorable hoodie featuring the Kentucky star, on her Instagram stories.

Instagram photo

Reed Sheppard sounded like a veteran with his postgame comments.

"There's a few things down (at) the end of the game that hurt us a little, but we'll be all right," Sheppard said. "We'll learn from it and have a couple of days to get ready for a really good game on Saturday (at No. 5 Tennessee)."

Reed Sheppard steps up for the Wildcats

After a quiet first-half performance against the Arkansas Razorbacks, Reed Sheppard erupted in the second half with 14 points to lead No. 10 Kentucky to a 63-57 win on Saturday.

Wildcats assistant coach Chuck Martin explained the factors that make Sheppard so special.

“Reed’s got a mental toughness to him, and a grit to him, that most people are just unaware of because they’re not around him every day,” Martin said. “ He's got that silent killer to him and resiliency to him, and you knew it was just a matter of time before he bounced back in the second half, which he did and made some unbelievable plays for us to help us win that game.”

Sheppard was all action in the second half and stole the ball to score for Kentucky's first lead, including the two free throws at the end that cemented the win.

“I think we had a flow. There was a flow going,” Martin said of having Sheppard at point guard. “Coach Cal (John Calipari) is really good with that, he’s got a feel for the game. He saw a few things that were going really well for us.

"Reed was able to get to the rim a number of times in critical moments in the second half. And once you see that once or twice, you just kind of feel like, you know what, let’s stick with Reed and see what happens. And he made some great plays down the stretch.”

With D.J. Wagner out for an unspecified amount of time, it could be the chance that Reed Sheppard has been waiting for to establish himself as a starter for the Wildcats (15-5, 5-2 Southeastern Conference).