$212,000 NIL-valued Reed Sheppard stuns fans as Kentucky guard announces deal with the Dairy Alliance 

Kentucky Wildcats guard Reed Sheppard is having the season of his life starring for his boyhood college team, and on Monday, his good fortune extended to a new NIL deal.

The $212,000 NIL-valued Sheppard stunned fans with an out-of-the-blue announcement of a NIL partnership with Dairy Alliance, a nonprofit organization that promotes the knowledge of dairy products.

He will be part of the “Milk’s Got Game” campaign, a platform to pass out knowledge about how vital dairy products are to his well-being as an athlete.

He announced the deal on his Instagram account and wrote the following caption:

“I am excited to announce my new partnership with The Dairy Alliance to showcase the nutritional benefits of dairy milk as a vital player in sports nutrition in the MILK’S GOT GAME campaign,” he wrote.

“Teaming up with The Dairy Alliance holds special significance for me. Growing up in Kentucky, I’ve always valued the close-knit relationship with those who contribute to our community’s agricultural legacy. I look forward to leading this campaign that highlights the value of supporting our Kentucky dairy farmers and enjoying the nutritious benefits of dairy milk,” Sheppard wrote in a statement.

The NIL deal with Dairy Alliance adds to a rapidly growing portfolio for Reed Sheppard that includes deals with RAC Recovery, Greer & Maggard Orthodontics, Planet Fitness, Forcht Bank and Kentucky Branded.

The Reed Sheppard love fest continues

It didn't take long for Kentucky fans to fall in love with Reed Sheppard, and the fact that he has a Wildcats family legacy and an adorable girlfriend in Brailey Dizney makes it even easier to like him.

Recently, during an autograph signing at Planet Fitness in Lexington, hundreds of Kentucky Wildcats fans lined up to catch sight of their new hometown hero. His mother, Stacey Reed, a Kentucky legend described the feeling within the fanbase regarding her son and the team.

She said:

“The excitement that is within the state and the fans of Kentucky Basketball is incredible,” Stacey said. “We’ve not seen it like this in a long time so it’s fun to watch. It’s fun to be a part of. It’s exciting for Reed and his teammates to get to experience it.”

Recently, WLEX-TV reporter Maggie Davis explained the love that Sheppard gets from Kentucky fans.

“Kentucky fans were going to love that kid no matter what. He did not have to be this good to be beloved,” Davis said. “Him playing his role and having the best season of any of the Kentucky freshmen has been a Kentucky fan’s dream and I love his attitude about it all."

The NIL deals have started rolling in for Reed Sheppard and if he continues performing as he has been doing, it won't be long before he's highly ranked in the On3 NIL 100 list.