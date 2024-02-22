Stanford Cardinal star Cameron Brink recently led her team to a comfortable 84-49 win against the California Golden Bears making it four wins in their last five games.

Brink registered 14 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists during her 19 minute effort as coach Tara VanDerveer's side hits form at just the right time before the NCAA Tournament.

The $232,000 NIL-valued Brink (as per On3) recently posted an adorable selfie with her longtime boyfriend, former Stanford rower, Ben Felter on her Instagram account.

Enter caption

How Cameron Brink got her eyesight back

Since her childhood, Cameron Brink has had poor eyesight revealed to be -6 in both eyes and she used contacts during her basketball games.

In a recent interview with Women's Health Magazine, she explained how troublesome her vision was and how she got a life-changing procedure involving EVO ICL to correct her eyesight.

“I get hit in the face all the time,” Brink said. “I’ve had contacts rip or move to the back of my eyes, so I wanted to eliminate that stress of, what if that keeps happening?”

“Having bad vision is such a nuisance,” she said. “I was comfortable with the idea that I would have to have it corrected at some point. Seeing makes everything a lot easier.”

Cameron Brink revealed the difference that having the procedure done has had on her game.

"People have asked me whether there's a correlation between my improved vision and my increased free throw percentage. I do think it's a piece of it. I don't think it's a direct correlation because I worked hard on my free throws in the offseason. But being an athlete, performing at a high level, you're always looking for that next thing just to improve even one percent more, and this is something that's helped me improve," Brink said.

"Plus, anything you can do to clear your head or give yourself some peace of mind definitely improves your performance. So when I step up to the free throw line, I don't have to worry that, "Oh, my contact's about to fall out of my eye. My eye's still dry, I have to go take it out. My trainer has to get me a new one." There's none of that anymore. I can just focus on the game."

The next big decision that Brink will have to make is whether to declare for the 2024 WNBA Draft or opt for an extra year in the colors of the Stanford Cardinal.