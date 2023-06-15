Who is Cameron Brink's boyfriend, Ben Felter? Taking a glimpse at the Stanford star's personal life

Cameron Brink is what people like to call basketball royalty because of her deep ties with several famous basketball families. The most famous example of this is her relationship with Steph Curry. His mother, Sonya Curry, is Cameron's godmother. On the other hand, Shelly, her mother, is Steph, Sydel and Seth's godmother.

Not only is she connected to the Curry family via their mom, her dad also played with Dell Curry at Virginia Tech. The ties run deep. It's the Curry family that encouraged her to play sports, a notion she didn't entertain, insisting that she was an artist.

At Stanford, she met long-term boyfriend Ben Felter, and they have been fairly open about their relationship, regularly posting him on her Instagram page. Not only is Ben a Stanford student, he's also an elite rower.

espnW @espnW A TOUGH and-1 from Cameron Brink A TOUGH and-1 from Cameron Brink 😤 https://t.co/O2jAYLo3ms

Who's Brink's beau, Ben Felter?

Brink Cameron and Ben Felter started dating in March 2021 and are still together. Ben got into Stanford on an athletic scholarship and has an impressive academic background as well.

Felter has always been athletically inclined. He was part of the water polo and cross-country teams at Palo Alto High School.

Felter has been part of Stanford's rowing team since 2021 as a starboard. He has been part of the Pac-12's spring Academic Honor Roll twice since 2021 He has rowed in both three-seat and four-seat boats during his time on the team.

His major is computer science. He became a software engineering intern at Kaladin, a fintech startup, in 2022 and a program manager at Riverside Research. He is currently a portfolio analyst at Defense Innovation Unit.

Steph Curry will definitely be watching over his god-sister whom he has seen grow up due to the family's close relationships. Shelly, Cameron's mother, recalled an eight-year old Cameron whispering in Steph'sear before a Sweet Sixteen game, encouraging him:

"If you believe in yourself, you can be somebody."

Cameron Brink's family

Apart from their connection to the Curry family, her mother, Michelle Bain Brink, aka Shelly, is a footwear merchandiser with Nike, which is a big reason why they lived in Amsterdam. She was roommates with Sonya Curry, Steph's mother.

Her father, Greg Brink, also attended Virginia Tech where he met Shelly and played with Dell Curry. He retired from his position as vice-president of supply chain at Nike.

Cameron Brink also has an elder brother, Cy Brink, who inherited the family's athletic genes, standing at 6-foot-9, but opted against playing basketball.

Poll : 0 votes