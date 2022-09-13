“I wasn’t in the pocket of privilege" - Dell Curry reveals the "worst thing" Steph Curry did in High School

Make no mistake. Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry is a superstar.

While he wasn't expected to reach this level of stardom coming out of Davidson College in 2009, his success shouldn't be seen as a surprise when you look into his family history.

Steph's father, Dell Curry, spent 16 seasons in the NBA and was known for his ability as a shooter. Over 1063 career games, he averaged 11.7 points and shot 40.8 from beyond the arc.

Although it could've been easy for him to be comfortable and coast through life knowing you have a father in the NBA, Steph used his father's success as motivation.

In a recent piece by Matt Sullivan of Rolling Stone, the 34-year old talked about how he wasn't "in the pocket of privilege" growing up.

"Dell played 16 seasons in the NBA, and Stephen lived in a mansion with nine bathrooms on 16 acres outside of Charlotte, North Carolina. While Curry was an NBA courtside regular in middle school, “I wasn’t in the pocket of privilege,” he insists. Curry’s parents allotted $200 in back-to-school shopping, for five outfits a year. Sonya dragged him to volunteer at his dad’s program for the computer illiterate. The family also took in kids from time to time...Dell says he and Sonya gave Stephen “the talk,” about how to put up with the cops. “But what’s the worst thing he ever did in high school? He got a speeding ticket in a school zone.”

According to Steph's father Dell, the worst thing he did in high school was get a speeding ticket. He already had the focus and maturity needed to succeed in life at such a young age.

Not only has Steph Curry impressed basketball fans with his ability on the court, he's also become an icon away from the game due to his professionalism and goal-driven mindset. A lot of that can be attributed to growing up under the tutilege of his father Dell.

Rolling Stone @RollingStone



We talked to the Warriors superstar about activism, his long-term goals, basketball, and more.



rol.st/3RR4Ldq @StephenCurry30 changed the game of basketball—now, can he help change America? The 4x NBA champion and 8x All-Star is Rolling Stone's October cover star.We talked to the Warriors superstar about activism, his long-term goals, basketball, and more. .@StephenCurry30 changed the game of basketball—now, can he help change America? The 4x NBA champion and 8x All-Star is Rolling Stone's October cover star.We talked to the Warriors superstar about activism, his long-term goals, basketball, and more.rol.st/3RR4Ldq https://t.co/ngcEXP1LkB

Steph Curry looks to add to legacy

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry at the 2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

After winning last year's NBA championship, Curry and the Warriors are looking like a team poised to go back-to-back. They have the right mixture of offense and defense to go along with incredible team chemistry and championship level leadership.

Curry, who is entering his 14th NBA season, has already won five NBA championships, two NBA MVP Awards, an NBA Finals MVP, and two NBA scoring titles.

