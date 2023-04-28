How well do you know Stephen Curry? A look into the personal life of the Warriors’ superstar

Stephen Curry is a professional basketball player who currently plays for the Golden State Warriors in the National Basketball Association (NBA). Curry was selected 7th overall by Golden State in the 2009 NBA draft, and eventually developed into the greatest shooter in NBA history.

Curry is now a 4-time NBA Champion and a 2-time MVP, one of them being the only unanimous selection in NBA history, among many other NBA accolades. Currently at the age of 35, the entire NBA world believes Curry still has a lot left in him to showcase to the world.

Stephen Curry after leading the Warriors to their 4th championship in 8 years in 2022

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's a brief overview of Stephen Curry's family history:

Steph Curry was born on March 14th, 1988, in Akron, Ohio, to Dell and Sonya Curry. Dell Curry is a former NBA player who has played for several teams, including the Charlotte Hornets and the Toronto Raptors. Sonya Curry was a volleyball player at Virginia Tech.

Stephen Curry with his parents Dell and Sonya Curry after getting drafted into the NBA in 2009

Stephen Curry has two younger siblings: his brother Seth Curry is also a professional basketball player who currently plays for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA. His sister, Sydel Curry-Lee, is a former college volleyball player who is married to Damion Lee. Lee, Steph's teammate until the 2021-22 season, now plays for the Phoenix Suns

Seth is married to Callie Rivers, the daughter of his former head coach Doc Rivers and the sister of his former Duke teammate Austin Rivers.

Steph Curry's family has roots in the African-American and Haitian communities. His paternal grandmother was Haitian, and his maternal grandmother was African-American. Stephen's parents met at Virginia Tech, where they were both student-athletes. They married in 1988 and raised their children in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In 2011, Curry married his longtime girlfriend and Toronto-area native Ayesha in Charlotte. Together, they have two daughters, Riley and Ryan, born in 2012 and 2015, and a son, Canon, born in 2018.

Stephen Curry with his wife Ayesha and kids

In addition to his immediate family, Steph Curry has several relatives who have played professional sports. His father, Dell Curry, played for the NBA, and his uncle, Clemon Johnson, played for the Portland Trail Blazers. His cousin, Jason Smith, played in the NFL for several years.

Overall, Steph Curry comes from a family with a rich history in sports, with multiple family members excelling in basketball, football, and volleyball.

Poll : 0 votes