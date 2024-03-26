Iowa star Caitlin Clark led the Hawkeyes to the Sweet 16 with 32 points, eight rebounds, and three assists in a 64-54 second-round victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Clark broke another record, passing former Washington standout Kelsey Plum's NCAA single-season scoring record (1,109) to finish the encounter with 1,113 points.

Off the court, ESPN posted a vision board of a young Caitlin Clark's goals on their Instagram page, highlighting the talented guard's goals, which she has yet to achieve.

Some of the goals included traveling the world, meeting Maya Moore, getting a basketball scholarship and playing in the WNBA.

The $3.1 million NIL-valued Clark (as per On3) reposted the post on her Instagram stories with the caption:

"Just a kid living my dream," she wrote.

Caitlin Clark wins the pressure game

The Iowa Hawkeyes, headed by Caitlin Clark, are the highest-scoring team in Division I women's basketball this season, averaging 92.8 points per game, yet they only scored 64 against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The game against West Virginia mirrored the 2022 second-round clash pitting the No. 2 seeded Iowa Hawkeyes against the No. 10 seeded Creighton Bluejays, which they lost 64-62 in Clark's second season.

During her postgame news conference, Clark highlighted that loss as a turning point in her career and how the Hawkeyes navigated pressure games, allowing them to reach the championship game last year.

"I don't think my career evolves in the way that it [did] if we don't lose to Creighton," Caitlin Clark said.

"I don't think we go to the Final Four last year ... I don't think we win this game tonight. That was probably the lowest of lows in my career, and you've got to sit with that a whole other year until you get the opportunity to play Georgia at home."

The Hawkeyes scored a season-low 6 points in the second quarter and 26 points in the first half, with only one field goal scored in the last quarter against West Virginia.

Furthermore, Caitlin Clark was held to her season-lowest assist numbers (3) and the Hawkeyes only had seven assists, their lowest number in a victory in eight years.

Clark acknowledged just how tough the women's bracket has been this year with most teams losing narrowly and top teams struggling against less illustrious opposition.

"This is one of the hardest rounds in the NCAA tournament," Clark said. "Everyone is really good. You're expected to win. You're on your home court. You have all the pressure in the world. They have absolutely nothing to lose to come in here and upset us."

With a potential clash against last year's championship game opponents, the LSU Tigers, still possible, Caitlin Clark should buckle up for a potential rematch.