$3.1 NIL-valued Caitlin Clark takes over March Madness as Iowa sells out First and Second Round tickets hours after Selection Sunday bracket reveal

The Caitlin Clark effect continues into her final NCAA Tournament appearance. The Carver-Hawkeye arena will host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament on Mar. 21 and 23.

Per reports shared by the Iowa women's basketball X handle, the tickets for both days are sold out.

This is not a first, as Iowa games, both home and away, have always had sell-out crowds.

The $3.1 NIL-valued (per On3) Caitlin Clark has drawn the attention of fans both on broadcast and in arenas. The 2023 NCAA Tournament final is reported to have 9.9 million viewers, setting the viewership record for the most-watched women's college basketball game on ABC network.

More recently, FOX reported that women's college basketball coverage averaged 436,000 viewers, a 66% jump from the previous year, while the men's games coverage averaged 346,000 viewers, a 16% increase.

Iowa's Mar. 5 tip-off against Ohio State drew the highest number of viewers, 338,800, as fans tuned in to watch Clark make history by becoming NCAA Division I basketball's all-time leading scorer, male or female.

Clark even helped other schools set records, as the Hawkeyes's game against Northwestern sold the highest number of tickets for a basketball game in program history.

Caitlin Clark and Iowa face a tough battle in March Madness

Following the announcement of the seeds for the Big Dance, many fans and analysts noted that the Iowa Hawkeyes have been placed in one of the toughest brackets. The team could face off against Kansas State in Sweet Sixteen and potentially have a rematch with the LSU Tigers in Elite Eight.

Following that, their Final Four opponent could be the USC Trojans. Even after all that, their final game could be against the South Carolina Gamecocks, who will look to avenge their Final Four loss to the Hawkeyes.

Caitlin Clark will look to give her all in this Big Dance, as it's her last chance to help bring home the title for the first time in program history. After all the records she has broken and the championships she has won with Iowa, the NCAA Tournament is the last one remaining.

In February, Clark announced forgoing her final year and declaring for the 2024 WNBA draft. As the projected No. 1 pick, Caitlin Clark will likely land with the Indiana Fever.

