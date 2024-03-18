How can Caitlin Clark play Angel Reese in March Madness 2024? Projecting bracket for potential Iowa vs LSU matchup

After last year's historic NCAA Tournament final clash between the Iowa Hawkeyes and LSU Tigers, fans have been expecting a Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese showdown.

Now that March Madness is already here, the 68-team field announced on Sunday might bring everyone's wishes to reality.

LSU and Iowa grouped in the same bracket

The No. 1 Hawkeyes and No. 3 Tigers are placed in the Regional 2 in Albany bracket. For the first round, Iowa will play against the First Four winner in the Holy Cross vs UT Martin game, while LSU will take on Rice.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese could potentially play against each other in the Elite Eight match-up for a spot in the Final Four. But before that, Iowa could face a tough battle against Kansas State in a Sweet Sixteen matchup.

LSU v Iowa

In the two games played this season, the Hawkeyes won one at home but lost the other at a neutral location.

The road after that looks tough for Iowa, as it could potentially face a fired-up JuJu Watkins and USC in a Final 4 clash. If Caitlin Clark & Co. manage to persevere regardless, a rematch with South Carolina awaits them. The Gamecocks, after last year's Final Four, would be eager to give the Hawkeyes a hefty payback.

Also Read: Jake Diebler contract: Predicting new Ohio State HC's salary structure, career earnings and more

Caitlin Clark vs Angel Reese: One Last Dance

With Caitlin Clark declaring for the 2024 WNBA draft, this March Madness could be the last chance for the Iowa guard to make it right after last year's title loss. While she may face Reese when they both play in the league, a clash to settle scores is highly anticipated.

The 2023 NCAA Tournament final between the Tigers and Hawkeyes set the viewership record for a women's college basketball game with 9.9 million viewers on the ABC network. The game was rife with viral trash-talking moments, the most famous being the look-at-my-ring pose from Reese.

Despite the rivalry, the women have always shown respect for each other, with the LSU forward even congratulating Clark on surpassing Kelsey Plum's NCAAW all-time scoring record.

Going into Match Madness, the Hawkeyes will be looking to win their first championship in program history. The defending champion, LSU, will try its best to be the first in seven years to repeat a title win (last done by UConn).

Both teams face stiff competition from South Carolina, which is looking to extend its perfect winning record this season.

Also Read: 5 reasons why Caitlin Clark won't be able to win the NCAAW Championship with Iowa