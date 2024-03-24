$3.1M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark shares hilariously heated moment with dad during intense matchup against Holy Cross - “Stop”

Caitlin Clark had a funny exchange with her father in the first half of Saturday's encounter between the Iowa Hawkeyes (30-4) and the Holy Cross Crusaders (21-13). The game was part of the first round of matchups for the women's NCAA Tournament.

The Iowa superstar was seen complaining to the officials during a point of the match, and the camera soon panned to her father, Brent Clark, on the bleachers. Although no audio could be gleaned from it, it was clear that he said to Caitlin Clark:

"Stop"

It looks like Brent didn't want his girl getting distracted during an important game like this. Clark's $3.1 million On3 NIL valuation should all but continue to increase as the Iowa Hawkeyes advance further in this year's March Madness.

Clark's name, image, and likeness valuation skyrocketed in the first three months of this year, as she broke first the all-time women's NCAA scoring record and then the overall all-time NCAA scoring record. Both achievements brought her to national attention and turned into an icon of college athletics.

She's widely expected to become the 2024 WNBA Draft first overall pick, especially if she manages to carry her Hawkeyes to a national title.

Fans react to Caitlin Clark's Dad interacting with her during the game against Holy Cross

The fans in general reacted positively to Caitlin Clark's father telling her to focus on the task at hand. The majority of comments stated something akin to that Dads will be Dads. Everyone, except a select few, found the moment extremely hilarious. A minority accused him of not interacting enough in previous games.

Esn reactions for Caitlin a

Iowa defeats the Holy Cross Crusaders

Iowa had no problem dispatching the Holy Cross Crusaders, winning the encounter 91-65. As expected, Caitlin Clark led her school in scoring with 27 points. The Hawkeyes standout also recorded eight rebounds and 10 assists. Kate Martin led the Hawkeyes in rebounds, 14.

Bronagh Power-Cassidy led Holy Cross in scoring, with a good performance that included 19 points. She also had four rebounds and three assists.