While incoming talents like AJ Dybantsa will feature in the Big 12 next season, transfers like Derrion Reid will continue to make SEC competitive. The former Alabama player entered the portal earlier this offseason and will play for Oklahoma next season. The former five-star recruit was also pursued by schools like Mississippi and Georgetown.

Dybantsa, who will gear up for the BYU Cougars in his freshman season, congratulated Reid on his new journey. He reposted Tip On Edits' post around the sophomore with a brief message:

"Go time my brother," he wrote.

Dybantsa hypes up Reid after he joins Oklahoma | via @aj.dybantsa/ig

While Derrion Reid is coming off a promising Alabama roster, he struggled with injuries in his freshman year. He played 24 games last season, starting only three. He averaged six points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists, making 45.0% of his attempts.

Reid struggled with a hamstring injury since the start of the season and also faced multiple flare-ups. His problems intensified in mid-January, after which he didn't play more than 15 minutes in a game. He also missed a month of conference play.

A final update on his health is yet to come. Nevertheless, like AJ Dybantsa, who tops the men's college circuit with a $3.8 million NIL valuation (as per on3), Derrion Reid also aims at a huge role with Oklahoma.

Why did AJ Dybantsa join BYU?

The top high school prospect in the nation was expected to land at BYU by many experts.

One reason was its coach Kevin Young, who had a significant NBA coaching experience. He has not only climbed the ranks in the big league but also worked with players like Devin Booker, Joel Emiid and Kevin Durant.

AJ Dybantsa mentioned that and more when asked about his decision to join the Cougars.

"A lot stood out on my visit - obviously, coach Kevin Young there," he said. "My ultimate goal is to get to the NBA - he coached my favorite player of all time, Kevin Durant, and he had high praise about him.

"On my visit, head coach all the way down to the analytics guy, analytics guy all the way down to the dietician - is all NBA staff; even the strength coach."

AJ Dybantsa's ultimate goal is to play in the big league. He believes that behind BYU's integration of NBA-level experts, he can not only fast-forward his journey to the next stage but also be more efficient throughout the process.

