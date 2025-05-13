$3.8 million NIL-valued AJ Dybantsa drops 5 words for his noble gesture in Jamaica

BYU Cougars commit AJ Dybantsa, embarked on a trip to Jamaica last week in collaboration with the Bob & Rita Marley Foundation. His time on the island helped the player get in touch with his roots and reach out to some young people.
On Monday, the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2025 posted a video of an exchange with some Jamaican kids in which he can be seen donating gear to the youngsters. Dybantsa shared a short message that embodied what the trip meant to him.
"This is the whole point," AJ Dybantsa wrote.
Dybantsa spent five days in Jamaica after arriving last Thursday. He spoke with authorities from the Jamaican Basketball Association, visited schools and donated gear and equipment.
During the trip, Dybantsa and his family also visited the Tuff Gong Studios and the Trent Town Community court, where AJ Dybantsa got to play some ball. He has also shared several stories of his interactions in the country.
While AJ Dybantsa was born in Hurricane, Utah, his mother, Chelsea, is from Hanover, Jamaica. The forward's father, Anicent, is from Congo. Both parents traveled with the basketball player.
Dybantsa's connection to Jamaica is strong. In 2024, he applied to represent his mother's country. While he represented the US at the Nike Hoops Summit last year, he could still play for the Caribbean country in international tournaments.
The $3.8 million NIL-worth Dybantsa (per On3) has already signed to play for the BYU Cougars next season. The 6-9, 210-pound forward is also considered by many to be the top prospect for the 2026 NBA draft.
AJ Dybantsa shares training pictures from BYU facility
AJ Dynantsa committed to the BYU Cougars in December, and even though the season is still a few months away, the top prospect is already working out with an eye on representing the Cougars.
Before heading to Jamaica, in an Instagram post from last Thursday, the Utah Prep product was working out at the school's gym.
While top prospects usually end up at blue-blood programs like Duke, Kentucky, North Carolina, or Kansas, the Utah native decided to stay in his home state in college.
According to the player, it was Kevin Young's "family atmosphere" that tilted the balance in favor of Brigham Young.
The Cougars are coming off a 26-10 season where they made the NCAA Tournament as a No. 6 seed. After beating VCU and Wisconsin, BYU lost to Alabama in the Sweet 16.
