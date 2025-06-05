3 months after breakup with Hanna Cavinder, Carson Beck predicted to have major turnaround season at Miami

Once considered a top pick for the 2025 NFL draft, Carson Beck’s stock fell following an inconsistent campaign with Georgia.

Ad

He led the Bulldogs to 24-3 record as a starting quarterback, including 11-2 overall and 6-2 in the Southeastern Conference last season, and an SEC championship win. However, the second half of his year was marred by 12 interceptions between Weeks 4 and 9, and a season-ending elbow injury.

Facing falling draft projections and a public breakup with social media influencer and Miami guard Hanna Cavinder, Beck is beginning anew after transferring to the Miami Hurricanes.

Ad

Trending

On3 analyst J.D. PicKell sees the transfer as the perfect opportunity for a resurgence, as he said on Wednesday's episode of the "Hard Count."

“Carson Beck is going to play his way back into being a first round pick," PicKell said.

PicKell also addressed fan speculation about Beck’s focus following his breakup with Cavinder.

“I love that for Carson Beck," PicKell said. "I love the no girlfriend part of it for my guy. Single Carson Beck, I believe, was the guy who was all-SEC a year ago. If we’re going to go by that logic. I love the idea now that he’s able to hopefully lock in on some football.”

Ad

J.D. PicKell @jdpickell Prediction: Carson Beck plays his way back into being a 1st rounder this season at Miami https://x.com/jdpickell/status/1930351529325735975

Ad

Beck is operating under Hurricanes offensive coordinator Shannon Dawnson and is surrounded by a more reliable receiving corps. It's something Georgia lacked last year, as its receivers led the conference in dropped passes.

“I like the fact that he got out of a place where he underperformed, I think he’d tell you that, at Georgia last year," PicKell said. " … So mentally you hope there’s a reset there a little bit for him.”

Ad

Although Beck missed spring practice while rehabbing his elbow, he has since returned and is working with the team.

“They’re going to let him strut his stuff. They’re gonna let him push the ball downfield,” PicKell said.

Hanna Cavinder on why she broke up with Carson Beck

Hanna Cavinder and Carson Beck reportedly broke up in March. Around that time, a clip from Betr Media, according to TMZ, claimed Beck had been messaging another girl on Snapchat while on vacation with Hanna. One of the messages allegedly showed him saying their relationship was “just not working out.” Hanna’s twin sister, Haley, reportedly liked the post.

Ad

In April, Hanna talked about the breakup in a vlog from Kai Trump during UFC 314 weekend. She said she did not know about the cheating rumors when she ended the relationship.

“I broke up with him and all this cheating s*** came out, I had no idea," Hanna said. "I didn't break up with him because he was cheating, I broke up with him because of who he is.”

Ad

OutKick @Outkick WATCH: Hanna Cavinder tells Kai Trump why she broke up with Miami quarterback Carson Beck. “I didn’t break up with him because he was cheating, I broke up with him because of who he is.” https://x.com/Outkick/status/1914384666343411958

She added that Beck didn’t talk to people and acted rude in public at times when with her.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Garima Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.



Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.



Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here