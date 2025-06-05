3 months after breakup with Hanna Cavinder, Carson Beck predicted to have major turnaround season at Miami

Once considered a top pick for the 2025 NFL draft, Carson Beck’s stock fell following an inconsistent campaign with Georgia.
He led the Bulldogs to 24-3 record as a starting quarterback, including 11-2 overall and 6-2 in the Southeastern Conference last season, and an SEC championship win. However, the second half of his year was marred by 12 interceptions between Weeks 4 and 9, and a season-ending elbow injury.
Facing falling draft projections and a public breakup with social media influencer and Miami guard Hanna Cavinder, Beck is beginning anew after transferring to the Miami Hurricanes.
On3 analyst J.D. PicKell sees the transfer as the perfect opportunity for a resurgence, as he said on Wednesday's episode of the "Hard Count."
“Carson Beck is going to play his way back into being a first round pick," PicKell said.
PicKell also addressed fan speculation about Beck’s focus following his breakup with Cavinder.
“I love that for Carson Beck," PicKell said. "I love the no girlfriend part of it for my guy. Single Carson Beck, I believe, was the guy who was all-SEC a year ago. If we’re going to go by that logic. I love the idea now that he’s able to hopefully lock in on some football.”
Beck is operating under Hurricanes offensive coordinator Shannon Dawnson and is surrounded by a more reliable receiving corps. It's something Georgia lacked last year, as its receivers led the conference in dropped passes.
“I like the fact that he got out of a place where he underperformed, I think he’d tell you that, at Georgia last year," PicKell said. " … So mentally you hope there’s a reset there a little bit for him.”
Although Beck missed spring practice while rehabbing his elbow, he has since returned and is working with the team.
“They’re going to let him strut his stuff. They’re gonna let him push the ball downfield,” PicKell said.
Hanna Cavinder on why she broke up with Carson Beck
Hanna Cavinder and Carson Beck reportedly broke up in March. Around that time, a clip from Betr Media, according to TMZ, claimed Beck had been messaging another girl on Snapchat while on vacation with Hanna. One of the messages allegedly showed him saying their relationship was “just not working out.” Hanna’s twin sister, Haley, reportedly liked the post.
In April, Hanna talked about the breakup in a vlog from Kai Trump during UFC 314 weekend. She said she did not know about the cheating rumors when she ended the relationship.
“I broke up with him and all this cheating s*** came out, I had no idea," Hanna said. "I didn't break up with him because he was cheating, I broke up with him because of who he is.”
She added that Beck didn’t talk to people and acted rude in public at times when with her.
