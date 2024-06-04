"3 teams that can’t win in March” “This looks wrong": Fans react to Carmelo Anthony’s son Kiyan’s reported college visits

With just one year away from high school graduation, it looks like NBA great Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony, is getting down to serious business. The four-star recruit is reported to have visited three schools for his potential college career.

On3's Joe Tipton broke the news on X (formerly Twitter).

"2025 Top-30 recruit Kiyan Anthony, the son of 10x NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, tells @On3Recruits he's eyeing visits to Auburn, Ohio State, and Indiana."

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fans in the comments seemed divided as some pointed out that none of these teams are known for great March Madness runs.

"3 teams that can’t win in March 😂," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Another fan commented something similar:

"This looks wrong."

Expand Tweet

"Don’t go to Auburn if u actually want to be successful kiyan," one fan wrote.

Meanwhile, some fans pointed out the connection between Mike Woodson and Carmelo Anthony, and the significance of Kiyan playing for the Hoosiers.

"Indiana is a serious player with Woodson who Melo loved playing for in NY," another fan explained.

"Would be an awesome full-circle moment watching Woodson coach Kiyan 10 years after coaching Carmelo," one user wrote.

"Melo court side at Assembly would be generational," another fan wrote.

Carmelo Anthony explained his stance on one-and-done college career

Carmelo Anthony played for the Syracuse Orange just one season before declaring for the 2003 NBA draft. Despite his short-lived college career, Melo explained that he does not want his son to do the same.

In an episode of his "7PM in Brooklyn" podcast from February, Anthony said:

"I see the potential. But just know there's a large chance that you're going to come in [to the NBA] and you're not going to play because you're just not prepared to be a pro yet. My son is going to college. I don't even preach one and done to him. We’re not even playing that game because I don't even want you to start thinking that right now.

“You start shortcutting s**t and you start rushing s**t, we ain't rushing nothing. You go to college. If you have to stay for two, if you have to stay for three, we go to college. We adapt as we go, if you're ready to go after your first year then we'll look at it. So the way you get there is by being patient, taking your time,” he added.

After spending his junior season at the Towson Catholic High School, Kiyan Anthony will play his senior year with Oak Hill Academy.

What do you think of Kiyan Anthony's choices for his college career? Let us know in the comment section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback