$35M worth tennis superstar Coco Gauff drops 1-word reaction to Azzi Fudd's national championship snaps with UConn teammates

UConn star Azzi Fudd published several pictures of her celebrating the national championship title with her teammates on Instagram. Tennis superstar Coco Gauff reacted to the snapshots to congratulate the talented college team on their brilliant victory.

Fudd shared the images with the caption:

"A feeling better than I could've imagined. National Champions."

The post had several slides. The first one showed her teammates pouring confetti on her. Another frame showed the 22-year-old taking a picture with Paige Bueckers, while she was seen taking a picture with Canadian star Aaliyah Edwards in one.

There were other team photos of the Huskies after winning the chip. Lastly, Fudd also had a solo photo from the game where she can be seen shooting a three-pointer.

Several top athletes interacted with the post, including Coco Gauff, who posted a one-word reaction in the comment section.

"Congratulations," she wrote.

The basketball star also got comments of congratulations in the comment section.

"Congrats Azzi," Kaitlyn Chen wrote.

"And we running it back next year🤪😘," Aaliyah Edwards, Canadian basketball player, said.

Athletes react to Azzi Fudd's post (Credit: IG/@azzi35)

"Sniper! Congratulations 💗," Jayda Curry commented.

"So happy 🥹🫶🏼," Ashlynn Shade replied.

"Congratsss😍😍👏," Mia Mastrov wrote

Azzi Fudd led the UConn Huskies (38-3) to their 12th national championship with a dominating 82-59 win over No. 1 seed South Carolina. She scored 24 points and five rebounds, cementing her dominance in the championship game.

This season, she has averaged 13.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 47.4% from the field, demonstrating her significant contributions to Geno Auriemma's team.

Azzi Fudd claims she felt the presence of Kobe and Gigi in the Championship game

Arkansas State v Connecticut - Source: Getty

UConn star Azzi Fudd has said she felt Kobe and Gianna Bryant watching down on the Huskies game against South Carolina.

"Someone else asked me," Fudd said. "There were a couple scores -- 24, 8 -- in the stat line and they were like, 'Do you believe in God's power?"

"And I was like, 'Yeah, that's God. That's them. That's Kobe. That's Gigi. That's them watching down on us, cheering us on in this game. She was there. She's not here, but she was there in spirit."

Five years after the tragic accident that claimed the lives of the NBA legend and his daughter, a huge UConn fan, Fudd felt their presence as she and her teammates secured the national championship win over South Carolina in San Antonio.

Fudd had met Kobe and Gigi Bryant in the past, even working out with them in LA just months before their passing. Recalling photos from their on-court session brought the star to tears as she reflected on how Gigi would have been a college freshman this year.

