$39.1 million worth Chris Paul has one-word response to Caitlin Clark's dominant performance vs. Angel Reese's LSU in Elite Eight clash

Caitlin Clark dropped 41 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds as she led the Iowa Hawkeyes to a 97-84 win over LSU Tigers in Elite Eight clash on Monday. The guard's incredible performance drew praises from fans and experts, with even NBA players joining in now.

Golden State Warriors' Chris Paul shared Clark's recent Instagram post to his story. The $39.1 million worth (per Forbes) point guard added a caption:

"Killa!! @ caitlinclark22"

Chris Paul gives a shout-out for Caitlin Clark

He is not the only player as the Dallas Mavericks star, Luka Doncic, during a pre-game chat admitted that he had watched the first half of the Iowa vs LSU game. When asked if she reminded him of his playing style, Doncic said:

"She reminds me of Steph Curry, man. We're going with Steph Curry. She shoots it better than me, that's for sure,"

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson was asked who would lift the championship, and he said:

"I really do wanna say Iowa because I wanna see Caitlin Clark finish her career with a win. The women’s [tournament] is actually really exciting." (via NBA)

Former Pittsburgh Steelers offense player, Antonio Brown, had a solution for what is called the weakest NBA draft in history: just draft Caitlin Clark.

Many fans on X also had a similar idea and wanted the Detroit Pistons, the current Eastern Conference's last-placed team, to bring in Clark. While the Iowa guard would not be the first woman to be drafted in the NBA, it seems highly unlikely that this will happen

Caitlin Clark to join the Splash brothers and Sabrina Ionescu for All-Star weekend

Shams Charania of The Athletics reported on Run it Back that a new 3-point contest is in the works for the 2025 All-Star weekend. Unlike previous editions, this one promises something a little different following the highlight showdown between Sabrina Ionescu and Stephen Curry this year.

“At this point Stephen Curry versus Sabrina Ionescu is very likely for next year…I’m told with Caitlin Clark and potentially Klay Thompson to make it 2v2,” Charania said.

Shams also added that if not Klay, the other player in the mix is Damian Lillard.

Earlier, in March, Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young also expressed interest in going for a 3-point contest against Clark.

For now, the Iowa guard's focus is on taking her team to the NCAA Tournament finals. Having declared for the 2024 WNBA draft, her prospects when she enters the pro league are endless.

