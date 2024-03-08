"I'd be ready for sure": Trae Young gets real on 3-point showdown against Caitlin Clark after Sabrina Ionescu-Stephen Curry duel

The NBA’s Atlanta Hawks star point guard, Trae Young, has expressed keen interest in a 3-point contest against the sensational Iowa Hawkeyes phenom, Caitlin Clark, during next year’s All-Star Game.

Young, who is one of the best shooters in the league, said he would be ready for the challenge:

"Of course, of course, I would,” Young told Taylor Rooks. “I have gotten to talk to her throughout her college years. We are the only two people to have led college in points and assists. That is a crazy stat."

“I would, I'd definitely practice a lot more than I have for these previous three-point competitions. Nah, I'd be ready for sure. I'd do it," Young added.

Young’s comments come after the historic 3-point duel between Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry and New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu at this year’s All-Star Game, which was the first event of its kind between the best shooters from the NBA and the WNBA.

Nonetheless, Caitlin Clark recently etched her name in the NCAA record books by surpassing 3,668 points.

Will Trae Young remain a Hawk?

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 17: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks participates in the 2024 Kia Skills Challenge.

The Atlanta Hawks are facing a tough decision this offseason: Their star point guard Young, has been the subject of many rumors and speculations.

Young led the Hawks to a surprising conference finals appearance last year, but has struggled to replicate his success this season, as the team has regressed and fallen out of playoff contention.

Young’s defense and ball dominance have been questioned, and some wonder if he can be the leader of a championship contender.

The Hawks have reportedly explored trading Young to the San Antonio Spurs and the LA Lakers, who could offer multiple first-round picks and young talent. However, they are also getting a glimpse of life without Young, who is sidelined with a finger injury and will likely miss most of March.

In his absence, the Hawks have won four of their last six games, playing better defense and a more balanced offense. They will have to weigh the pros and cons of keeping or trading Trae Young, and the next few weeks could help them make up their mind.

Also Read: "They’d never won a championship" - Trae Young dishes sketchy response to his future with Hawks following trade rumors