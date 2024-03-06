"They’d never won a championship" - Trae Young dishes sketchy response to his future with Hawks following trade rumors

The 2023-24 season has gone well for Trae Young in terms of production, but that hasn't translated to wins for the Atlanta Hawks. As such, rumors that the front office was looking to reshape their roster by trading their core, including Young, became prominent before last month's trade deadline.

Despite his future being up in the air with the team he started his career with, Young seems to envision himself as a player who could bring the Hawks their first title in franchise history.

In a conversation with Taylor Rooks, the All-Star point guard seemed unsure if he will still be wearing a Hawks uniform a few seasons from now. Rooks asked Young if he believed that he would still be in Atlanta next season.

"Hopefully?" Young replied.

Trae Young then briefly talked about his decision to play for Oklahoma in college and how he wanted to help that team win a championship, likening it to his current situation in the NBA where he could help a team win its first title.

"They'd never won a championship in Atlanta," Young said. "Me getting drafted there felt like a match made in heaven. Like, this is something I wanna do. I can defeat the odds here, too."

Afterward, Young talked about his vision of bringing a title, and even building a dynasty, with the Hawks. Rooks then shifted the topic and asked him about the trade rumors before asking him to clarify if he wanted to remain with the Hawks.

Young replied by saying that he envisions himself being in Atlanta. However, he also said that he just wants to win.

While it isn't a direct acknowledgment that he wants to play elsewhere, Trae Young might be open to the idea of playing for a team where he could win.

There are rumors that the San Antonio Spurs are interested in Trae Young

The San Antonio Spurs have found their superstar of the future in Victor Wembanyama, who is putting up phenomenal numbers in his rookie season. However, the Spurs also understand that they will need to surround him with other great players if they are to win a title with him.

One position that needs to be upgraded for Wemby and the Spurs to enjoy team success is at the point guard. Initially, reports suggested that San Antonio's front office was seeking to reunite with Dejounte Murray, whom they traded to the Hawks and is now teammates with Trae Young.

However, Young's name was also thrown into the mix as a star point guard that the Spurs are interested in. Ultimately, a trade never materialized, but the Spurs will have opportunities to pursue Young this summer.