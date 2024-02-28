"They chopped his hand off" - Trae Young's recent post surgery images leaves NBA fans wondering

Trae Young, the Atlanta Hawks’ star player is set to miss a significant amount of time. Earlier, it was reported that the Hawks guard had a torn ligament in his left-hand pinkie finger. The Athletic’s Shams Charania had also reported that Young would be going through surgery to treat the injury.

Trae Young shared an Instagram update after his surgery, showing him with his left hand in a white arm sling pouch.

Made it through.. 1st surgery & God Willing my last.. don’t worry I’ll be ready when the time is right ! 🙏🏽❄️

1 Corinthians 15:10

“But by the grace of God I am what I am, and his grace to me was not without effect. No, I worked harder than all of them—yet not I, but the grace of God that was with me.”

The Bleacher Report also provided an update on Trae Young's surgery, sparking various comments from fans. Alluding to the surgery on his pinky finger, one of the fans was wondering why Young had his hands in the sling pouch.

“bro this picture made it look like they chopped his hand off,” the fan wrote.

Another fan called the sling pouch picture an exaggeration.

“For a finger? A bit exaggerated innit? Bro looks like he survived a terrible accident,” the fan commented.

Here are some more comments from fans on Instagram.

Trae Young had his surgery performed at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. He is reported to be out for at least four weeks. The Hawks will re-evaluate his progress after four weeks.

Can Hawks make it to the playoffs with Trae Young out?

With Trae Young out of the picture for at least a month, the fate of the Atlanta Hawks is hanging by a thread. They are already in 10th place in the Easter Conference. Two of the teams that have a legitimate chance to overthrow the Hawks are the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets.

Both the Nets (22-35) and the Raptors (22-36) are ranked 11th and 12th, respectively. Given that Trae Young will be re-evaluated in four weeks, the Hawks will have to play without their star player for the entire March calendar. Moreover, with the Hawks having one of the toughest calendar months in March, their chance of not making the playoffs can’t be denied.

Without Trae Young on their roster, the Hawks will face at least 17 games, given that he is out for at least four weeks. During his anticipated absence, the Hawks will face some of the top teams in the league. They are scheduled to face the New York Knicks on March 6 and the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 7 in back-to-back games.

They will also face the Boston Celtics on March 26 and 29. The Hawks will also go against the Milwaukee Bucks on March 31. Without Young on their roster, the Hawks will also face some of the toughest teams in the West like the LA Clippers, Phoenix Suns and the New Orleans Pelicans. They will also face the LA Lakers on March 9.

In Trae Young’s absence, Dejounte Murray will shoulder most of the offensive responsibility. However, given how Young gets his teammates involved in the game, the Hawks are going to have a tough time beating their opponents to remain in playoff contention.