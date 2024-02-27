New York Knicks vs New Orleans Pelicans: Prediction and Betting Tips | February 27, 2024

The New York Knicks face the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday in New Orleans, with tipoff set for 7:30 pm E.T. This will be their second meeting of the season, with the Pelicans winning the previous one.

The Knicks (34-23) are fourth in the Eastern Conference, winning four of their last 10 games. They are on the second night of a back-to-back, beating the Detroit Pistons 113-111 at home on Monday.

The Pelicans (34-24), meanwhile, are sixth in the Western Conference. On a two-game losing streak, they have won six of their last 10 games and are coming off a 114-106 defeat to the Chicago Bulls at home on Sunday.

New York Knicks vs New Orleans Pelicans: Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips

The New York Knicks have four players on their injury report: Duane Washington Jr. is reported as questionable, and his involvement will be a game-time decision. OG Anunoby, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson will be out.

Coach Tom Thibodeau is expected to use a starting lineup of Isaiah Hartenstein, Josh Hart, Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo and Precious Achiuwa.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans have four players on their injury report: Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum are reported as questionable, and their involvement will be a game-time decision. Dyson Daniels and Jose Alvarado will be out.

Coach Willie Green will likely use a starting lineup of Jonas Valanciunas, CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and Herbert Jones.

New York Knicks vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction

The Pelicans have handled the Knicks previously in the season and are favored to do so again. As the Knicks go back-to-back, they will have tired legs against the more rested Pelicans.

Moreover, the void left by key players, Julius Randle and OG Anunoby could contribute to the Knicks' struggles. If both Zion Willaimson and CJ McCollum are cleared, their presence may increase the Pelicans' winning odds further.

Chicago Bulls vs New Orleans Pelicans: Betting Tips

Moneyline: Knicks (+114) vs Pelicans (-134)

Spread: Knicks +2 (-108) vs Pelicans -2 (-112)

Total (O/U): -110 (o219) / -110 (u219)

Neither team has much of an ATS advantage over the other, so betting on the moneyline and/or total instead could prove profitable.

Betting on the under may be a safe bet, as the under has hit in back-to-back games for the New Orleans Pelicans and is 6-4 in their last 10. Moreover, for the New York Knicks, the under has hit in three consecutive games and is 7-3 in its last 10.

The under has also hit in back-to-back Pelicans-Knicks meetings and is 3-1 in the last four matchups.