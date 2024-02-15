"Lebron forming another super team" - Trae Young linked to Lakers amid Hawks star's offseason rumors has NBA fans buzzing

As speculations arise, another insider has hinted that Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks could join the LA Lakers after the 2023-24 season. NBA insider Kendrick Perkins confirmed that the Lakers will acquire a new superstar in the upcoming offseason. Many have already speculated on which player will join the duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The Lakers weren't able to shake up their roster as the trade deadline passed. Still, they've remained competitive by signing Spencer Dinwiddie, who was bought out by the Toronto Raptors. With that move, the team can still compete in the tough Western Conference.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic has now narrowed down the Lakers' options. According to him, Young is the leading candidate to join James and Davis in Los Angeles. This potential addition could also prepare the team for once the 20-time All-Star leaves the team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

After finding out about this, fans gave their thoughts. He's been rumored as a trade target by the organization this season. Now, the team is gradually approaching a new era of basketball where they can still be a playoff team.

Here are some of what the fans had to say about these rumors.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Buha's take on Young being the candidate to form a potential Big Three in LA supports the statement made by Perkins. He said that the superstar would fit well alongside King James and AD. The Hawks guard is a pass-first point guard who can stretch the defense.

Adding him could make the Lakers a fun team to watch. The only question for them is: Can they win the championship with Young?

You might also be interested in reading this: "Refs were paid to make that call" - Trae Young fined $35,000 by NBA for throwing money signs at referee has NBA fans buzzing

The Spurs can also make a run for Trae Young this summer

Aside from the Lakers, Trae Young could be pursued by the San Antonio Spurs. There have been rumors that the Spurs are eager to pair the talented guard with their rookie center, Victor Wembanyama. At this trade deadline, San Antonio and Atlanta were in talks about a trade centered around Young.

Expand Tweet

The Spurs have an advantage over the Lakers as they have assets they can move to trade for Young. San Antonio can trade three future first-round picks and choose between Devin Vassell or Keldon Johnson to make a deal happen.

The Lakers, on the other hand, only have a couple of second-round picks they can trade. The only way they can make a trade for Young happen is if they move a significant amount of players to Atlanta.

Also read: "First All Star with autism!" - Trae Young & Scottie Barnes replacing Joel Embiid & Julius Randle on NBA All-Star team has fans buzzing