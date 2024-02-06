"First All Star with autism!" - Trae Young & Scottie Barnes replacing Joel Embiid & Julius Randle on NBA All-Star team has fans buzzing

Changes to the NBA All-Star teams have been made due to injuries. Following news of who will now be participating in the event, fans decided to have their fun on social media.

After being named an NBA All-Star this year, Joel Embiid and Julius Randle have to be removed from the roster. They are both dealing with injuries, and are unable to suit up for the Eastern Conference team on February 18th. Taking their places is Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young and Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors.

Fans instantly hopped on social media to share their thoughts on this switch. Some decided to poke fun at the Raptors forward for some of his actions in the past.

Barnes, a former top five pick, is in the midst of a career year with the Toronto Raptors. This season, he is averaging 20.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists. Two years after being named Rookie of the Year, Barnes is now an NBA All-Star.

As for Young, he continues to be one of the most productive point guards in the league. His averages sit at 27.3 PPG, 2.8 RPG and 10.9 APG.

Trae Young no longer one of biggest NBA All-Star snubs

After the NBA All-Star teams are announced, the debate of snubs instantly enues. This year, one of the main names mentioned was Trae Young.

From a numbers standpoint, the Atlanta Hawks guard appeared more than deserving of an All-Star nomination. However, he did not end up receiving enough votes to be picked as a reserve. Among those chosen ahead of him were Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Maxey and Donovan Mitchell.

While it took injuries for his name to be chosen, Young is now no longer an All-Star snub. This marks the third time in his six-year career that he's been selected.

One factor that likely played a part in Young getting snubbed intially was team success. While he was have a good year from a numbers standpoint, the Hawks continued to struggle. Atlanta is currently six games under .500 and sits in 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings.

With this news, Young and Barnes now have to change their plans for the All-Star break. Instead of having the full week off, they'll be traveling to Indiana to partake in the star-studded event. Both players will suit up for the Eastern Conference All-Star team, headlined by players like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayston Tatum.

The All-Star game is scheduled for February 18th, and will be played at the Indiana Pacers' home arena.

