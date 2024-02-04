"Don't let it build any type of resentment" - Steph Curry plays mentor to Trae Young after Hawks star's 2024 All -Star setback

Over the weekend, Steph Curry faced off against another high-impact guard in Trae Young. After the game, the two-time MVP shared some words of wisdom with the emerging superstar.

Earlier this week, the reserves for the All-Star teams were announced. Despite putting up averages of 27.3 points and 10.9 assists, Young was not chosen. Curry told Young he needs to continue playing the game with joy and not to let this snub get to him.

"I told him after the game that it would all come back to him if he continues to approach the game the right way," Curry said. "Play with joy, don't let it build any type of resentment because he's not acknowledged."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Young had a huge performance for the Atlanta Hawks in the 141-136 win over the Golden State Warriors. He led the team in scoring with 35 points to go along with six assists. As for Steph Curry, he erupted for 60 points in a losing effort.

Three guards were chosen over Young for the Eastern Conference All-Star team. They were Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Maxey and Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell.

Steph Curry joins historic company with performance vs Atlanta Hawks

It might have been in a losing effort, but Steph Curry put together a historic performance against the Atlanta Hawks. Along with notching a season-high 60 points, he converted 10 of his 23 three-point attempts.

Following this offensive barrage, Curry becomes only the third player in NBA history to record 60 points and 10 made threes in a game. Damian Lillard has done it twice, and Karl-Anthony Towns has accomplished the feat once.

Expand Tweet

The Golden State Warriors are four games under .500, but it is not because of Curry's play. He continues to play at an elite level while trying to cover up weak points in the roster. This season, Steph Curry is averaging 28.1 PPG, 4.4 RPG and 5.0 assists per game. Despite the Warriors' struggles, Curry was named to his 10th All-Star team.

Saturday marked the second time in Curry's career that he broke the 60-point mark. His career-high currently sits at 62, a feat he accomplished during the 2021 season against the Portland Trail Blazers. Curry only hit eight threes in that outing, but shot a stellar 18-for-19 from the free-throw line.

In his age 35 season, Curry is still proving he is one of the elite scorers in the league. Over his last 15 games, he has scored at least 40 points on five occasions.

Between Draymond Green's suspensions and Klay Thompson's struggles, many are ready to put an end to the Warriors' dynasty. That said, Curry is still playing like a superstar who is at the peak of their powers.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!