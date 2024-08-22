  • home icon
3X Champ Dawn Staley gives a shoutout to the Obamas over pro-Kamala Harris speech at DNC

By Saahil Dhillan
Modified Aug 22, 2024 13:16 GMT
Dawn Staley is all in for former President Barack Obama’s advocation for current VP Kamala Harris. In his closing speech on the second night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Obama claimed that the nation is ready for Kamala Harris as president. This, he feels, will translate to a better future.

With America’s first black president spearheading the charge for Harris, Staley posted a shoutout to Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama on X.

"Good morning to the Obamas and the Obamas only…..hey @MichelleObama! Hello @BarackObama!," Staley wrote.

This comes after Barack Obama took the stage at the DNC, endorsing Kamala Harris for the presidential elections.

Barack Obama and Kamala Harris have been connected for over two decades behind her gripping of Obama’s fundraiser for his US Senate run in Illinois. Nearly four years later, she helped coin the iconic phrase "Yes, We Can!"—a chant that reverberated on Thursday when the Obamas took the stage.

Dawn Staley has been a long-standing supporter of the Democratic Party and its values. She has also vouched for Michelle Obama to run for president several times. However, Obama has maintained her stance that she will not contest for the Oval Office.

Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks were namedropped at the Democratic National Convention

Dawn Staley’s 2023-24 run accounted for one of the most dominant runs by a women’s basketball team in NCAA history. With that, as chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party, Christale Spain represented the Palmetto State, and he made sure to boast the South Carolina Gamecocks’ monumental feat.

"Hello from the great state of South Carolina, where we pick presidents, the home of DNC chair Jamie Harrison, the home of the first 'Black Panther' Chadwick Boseman and the home of the national basketball champions the mighty Lady Gamecocks," Spain said.

Being one of the community leaders and actively open about her political opinions, Staley caught the instance live and made sure her fans knew all about it.

"Home of the who……the MIGHTY @GamecockWBB! Let’s goooooooo! Roll Call at the DNC…..good looks!" she quipped in excitement.

Staley has won 47 consecutive regular-season SEC games since the 2021–22 season, an SEC record. Their quest to hit the 50-win mark and continue their dominance will begin on January 2, 2025, with a road game against Missouri.

Edited by Krutik Jain
