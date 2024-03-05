3x SB champ acknowledges Iowa Superstar Caitlin Clark's impact on women's basketball

The Caitlin Clark praise train continues to chug along as another famous sports person joins in. Hall of Fame football player and 3-time Super Bowl champion Shannon Sharpe spoke about Clark's incredible skills and the fame she has bought to college women's basketball.

Expand Tweet

Sharpe also highlighted the fact that she has completely taken over all conversations surrounding college basketball this season with her performances.

"No one can play the ball like she could and facilitate like she can... She's box office. She's the most impactful... We have been talking about her all season, we haven't even talked about the men." (Via ESPN)

Caitlin Clark averages 32.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists this season. She is also NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer with 3,685 career points. When Clark first joined the University of Iowa in 2020, she promised to take the Hawkeyes to the NCAA Tournament final.

The Naismith Player of the Year delivered on the promise in 2023, as Iowa played in a championship game for the first time in its program history. Despite the eventual 85–102 loss to LSU Tigers, history was made and Caitlin Clark will forever be remembered for her impact.

Dell Curry explains how Caitlin Clark redefined a good shot in women's basketball

The 6-foot-guard is known for impeccable shooting skills from anywhere on the floor and is synonymous with logo 3s. Caitlin Clark is not someone who takes reckless shot attempts but rather assists her teammates who she knows are within better range. Her playmaking skills and the ability to control the court are often raved about.

Caitlin Clark is often compared to Stephen Curry because like him, she can also make a clean bucket from anywhere in the court. Curry's father Dell Curry spoke on this:

"I always say we have a lot of shot-takers in basketball. We need more-shot makers. To make those shots, obviously not everyone has that fortitude. But in the way that Steph has changed what’s a good shot in the NBA, she has absolutely done the same in the women’s game.” (via USA Today)

It was not always easy for the Golden State Warriors guard to do this. In fact, during his earlier attempts, Warriors coach Steve Kerr has been photographed watching with his hands on face in shock.

“He was taking shots that — in my basketball blood — every coach I ever had would have a heart attack watching those shots. I had to get over what was instilled in my brain about what was a good shot and what was a bad shot."

"With Steph, you have to understand, part of what makes him so powerful is that he’s going to steal the ball at midcourt and pull up from 40 feet."

Hawkeyes head coach Lisa Bluder has also admitted to taking a similar approach with Clark.

“We had to learn — it was give and take,” Bluder said. “It wasn't all controlling what she did because I think, when you try to stifle somebody like that, you're ruining a little bit of the type of player they are. What she does on her own is special.

Now, in her final season with Iowa, Caitlin Clark will be looking to take her team to the NCAA championship one last time. She declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft on Feb. 29.

Also Read:Women's basketball legend Pearl Moore is 'thankful' to Caitlin Clark for bring her records under national limelight