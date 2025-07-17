$4.1 million NIL-valued AJ Dybantsa invites fans for behind the scenes and exclusive content around BYU star’s life

On Thursday, BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa took to Instagram to announce a personal invite for fans to gain access to exclusive, behind-the-scenes content of his life. In the video, AJ announced that he's opening up a direct line of communication where fans can text him to receive this content that he won’t be posting anywhere else.

“What's up y’all, it’s AJ Dybantsa,” he said in the clip. “I’m launching something to get closer with y’all. I’m gonna share my phone number, are y’all ready? Text me at 508-960-7999. A link will pop up, just click it and fill out your info. You’ll get exclusive behind-the-scenes content, basketball workouts, and updates straight from me. Stuff I’m not posting anywhere else.”

According to AJ, fans who opt in will also have chances to connect with him directly.

“I’m also gonna be messaging a lot of y’all back, so send me questions y’all know I’m finna answer,” he added.

As expected, the invitation sparked a wave of excitement among fans, many of whom jumped at the chance to connect with AJ by texting the number he shared. AJ later posted a few screenshots on his Instagram story, showing some of the messages he received along with his replies, proving he's already engaging with fans just like he promised.

AJ Dybantsa shares responses to fans who texted him. (Images via Instagram @aj.dybantsa)

AJ Dybantsa, who has an NIL valuation of $4.1 million, already runs a YouTube channel where he regularly shares behind-the-scenes and lifestyle content. But, according to him, fans who opt in for the “text me” initiative will get even more exclusive updates and personal moments that go beyond what's on YouTube.

The “text me” initiative appears to be part of a promotional collaboration, though AJ hasn’t officially confirmed or mentioned any such partnership.

BYU Freshman AJ Dybantsa lands multi-year NIL deal with Fanatics

According to On3, BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa has an NIL valuation of $4.1 million, with NIL deals with global brands such as RedBull and Nike. He recently added another brand to his NIL portfolio after signing a multi-year deal with Fanatics.

Topps, a Fanatics-owned company, announced on July 9 via a Tweet on their X page (formerly Twitter).

"JUST IN: We’re excited to announce that we’ve signed BYU star AJ. Dybantsa to an exclusive trading card & memorabilia deal. Welcome to the family, AJ!" Topps wrote in their tweet.

The deal, which reportedly centers around trading cards and memorabilia, is said to extend beyond AJ’s college career and into his future in the NBA.

