On Wednesday, ESPN analyst Paul Biancardi shared a video of BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa in Times Square, New York, on his Instagram story. The video in question showed AJ standing in front of an animated billboard of himself, a slideshow-style commercial for TigerData.

Ad

Biancardi captioned the video with just four words:

"Need one in Boston," playfully suggesting that he'd love to see a similar billboard spotlighting AJ in his hometown.

ESPN's Analyst Paul Biancardi drops 4-word reaction to $4,100,000 NIL valued AJ Dybantsa's billboard at Times Square. (Image via Instagram @paulbiancardi)

AJ Dybantsa, who, according to On3, has an NIL valuation of $4.1 million, has built an impressive portfolio of brand collaborations over the years. Some of his most notable partnerships include deals with Red Bull and Nike, two multibillion-dollar brands.

Ad

Trending

More recently, AJ also partnered with Fanatics and Fanatics Collectibles, a brand he previously partnered with during the McDonald's All-American Game.

The new deal focuses on trading cards and memorabilia and is designed to extend beyond his college career and into the NBA. As part of the agreement, AJ will also be featured in Fanatics' Bowman U program, along with other Bowman product offerings.

AJ is now gearing up to begin his college career with the BYU Cougars and has already moved to campus. He'll be joining BYU's freshman class alongside fellow Utah Prep graduate Xavion Staton and 6-foot-9 center Chamberlin Burgess.

Ad

AJ Dybantsa named MVP after leading Team USA to FIBA U19 World Cup win

BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa became a world champion once again after leading Team USA to dominance at the FIBA U19 World Cup. The team faced Germany in the final on July 6 and walked away with a commanding 109-76 victory.

AJ played a crucial role in Team USA's unbeaten run to the final. He ended the tournament with an average of 14.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game, earning the tournament MVP award. He was also named to the 5-man All-Tournament Team.

AJ's recent triumph at the U19 World Cup marks his third international title with Team USA. He previously won gold at the FIBA U17 World Cup in 2024 and the FIBA U16 Americas Championship in 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here