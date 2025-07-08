  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Video: $4.1 million NIL-valued AJ Dybantsa celebrates with MVP award after Team USA’s FIBA U19 World Cup win 

Video: $4.1 million NIL-valued AJ Dybantsa celebrates with MVP award after Team USA’s FIBA U19 World Cup win 

By Joel Reyes
Published Jul 08, 2025 06:11 GMT
AJ Dybantsa in action for Utah Prep. Source: Imagn
AJ Dybantsa in action for Utah Prep. Source: Imagn

AJ Dybantsa is a world champion once again. Next Gen Hoops shared Dybantsa's highlights during the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup on Monday, including his celebration following Team USA's victory over Germany in the final.

Ad

The Instagram post showed Dybantsa wearing his medals while holding the championship trophy on the podium. The incoming BYU freshman received several accolades, including the Most Valuable Player award at the event.

"MVP aura. AJ Dybantsa is #FIBAU19 All-Star," the account shared.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

AJ Dybantsa, whose NIL value is placed at $4.1 million according to On3, claimed MVP honors after averaging 14.3 points, 4.1 boards, 2.3 dimes and 1.1 steals in seven games in this year's U19 World Cup. He started the tournament, averaging 16.7 points and 4.0 rebounds in Team USA's wins over Australia, France and Cameroon in the group phase.

He scored seven points in Team USA's win over Jordan before exploding for 22 points in the quarterfinal victory over Canada. He helped them book a place in the championship game, racking up 10 points, three rebounds, two dimes and a steal in the win over New Zealand in the semis.

Ad

How AJ Dybantsa fared against Germany in the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup final

AJ Dybantsa stepped up for coach Tommy Lloyd in Team USA's 109-76 victory over Germany in the final. He was one of six players to score in double figures for the Americans, who pulled away in the third quarter.

AJ Dybantsa (#7) of Team USA looks on during the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit at Moda Center on April 12, 2025 in Portland, Oregon. Photo: Getty
AJ Dybantsa (#7) of Team USA looks on during the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit at Moda Center on April 12, 2025 in Portland, Oregon. Photo: Getty

Dybantsa dropped 11 points in 19 minutes. He shot 4-of-11 from the field and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line. He also had six rebounds, two assists and one steal in the win against the Germans.

Ad

Morez Johnson Jr. led the scoring for Team USA with 15 points. Mikel Brown Jr. and Koa Peat were the team's second-leading scorers, dropping 12 points apiece. Jordan Smith Jr. and Tyran Stokes also contributed, each scoring 10 points in the final.

Team USA used a blistering second-half run to claim its ninth title in this tournament. The Americans outscored Germany 53-29 in the third and fourth quarters to regain the U19 World Cup title.

About the author
Joel Reyes

Joel Reyes

Joel Reyes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.

Joel has 10 years of work experience in sports writing, beginning his career at TopBet News (2014-2017) before joining Sportradar as an Integrity Analyst for its Integrity Services team (November 2017 to December 2020). He became a Content Writer at Sports World News (June 2021 to 2022) before joining Sports Brief as a Sports Editor in February 2023.

Duke is Joel's favorite college basketball team, a proven winner in the NCAA that always attracts the best talent. His favorite moment was Duke beating Wisconsin in the 2015 final.

When not working or watching sports, Joel likes to watch movies and TV series, as well as travel.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications