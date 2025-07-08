Video: $4.1 million NIL-valued AJ Dybantsa celebrates with MVP award after Team USA’s FIBA U19 World Cup win 

AJ Dybantsa is a world champion once again. Next Gen Hoops shared Dybantsa's highlights during the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup on Monday, including his celebration following Team USA's victory over Germany in the final.

The Instagram post showed Dybantsa wearing his medals while holding the championship trophy on the podium. The incoming BYU freshman received several accolades, including the Most Valuable Player award at the event.

"MVP aura. AJ Dybantsa is #FIBAU19 All-Star," the account shared.

AJ Dybantsa, whose NIL value is placed at $4.1 million according to On3, claimed MVP honors after averaging 14.3 points, 4.1 boards, 2.3 dimes and 1.1 steals in seven games in this year's U19 World Cup. He started the tournament, averaging 16.7 points and 4.0 rebounds in Team USA's wins over Australia, France and Cameroon in the group phase.

He scored seven points in Team USA's win over Jordan before exploding for 22 points in the quarterfinal victory over Canada. He helped them book a place in the championship game, racking up 10 points, three rebounds, two dimes and a steal in the win over New Zealand in the semis.

How AJ Dybantsa fared against Germany in the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup final

AJ Dybantsa stepped up for coach Tommy Lloyd in Team USA's 109-76 victory over Germany in the final. He was one of six players to score in double figures for the Americans, who pulled away in the third quarter.

AJ Dybantsa (#7) of Team USA looks on during the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit at Moda Center on April 12, 2025 in Portland, Oregon. Photo: Getty

Dybantsa dropped 11 points in 19 minutes. He shot 4-of-11 from the field and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line. He also had six rebounds, two assists and one steal in the win against the Germans.

Morez Johnson Jr. led the scoring for Team USA with 15 points. Mikel Brown Jr. and Koa Peat were the team's second-leading scorers, dropping 12 points apiece. Jordan Smith Jr. and Tyran Stokes also contributed, each scoring 10 points in the final.

Team USA used a blistering second-half run to claim its ninth title in this tournament. The Americans outscored Germany 53-29 in the third and fourth quarters to regain the U19 World Cup title.

