$4.1 million NIL-valued AJ Dybantsa's wholesome gesture in Utah has BYU fans in awe: "You are already loved as much as Jimmer and Ainge

$4.1 million NIL-valued BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa, according to On3, recently took the initiative to give back to his new community in Provo. The 6-foot-9 forward, along with teammates Richie Saunders, Dawson Baker, Nate Austin and Brody Kozlowski, visited the Boys and Girls Club in Provo, Utah, surprising the kids with brand-new Nike shoes, bags and other gifts.

On Friday, AJ shared a video of the heartwarming outreach on his official Instagram page, and it drew positive reactions from fans.

In one of the comments, a fan noted that even though AJ is just a freshman, he already commands as much love and admiration as some of BYU's all-time greats, going as far as to mention legends like Jimmer Fredette and Danny Ainge.

"AJ, you have not even played at BYU yet, and you are already loved as much as Jimmer and Ainge by the Cougar faithful! 💙," The fan wrote. "You are absolutely a beautiful person with a generous heart, ❤️, and a compassionate soul😇. I'm so thankful that someone with your character has come to play and represent BYU.🙏 Thank you and much love."

Other fans also followed suit in the comments, commending AJ for championing such an initiative.

"👍 We're all impressed with you, AJ. Thanks for setting a good example and taking an interest in your community and giving back," one fan said.

"Great job, AJ! Grateful to have you part of the BYU family!" said another.

"God bless you AJ! Thank you for spending time with the kids," another fan said.

Fans react to AJ Dybantsa's wholesome gesture. (Images via Youtube @aj.dybantsa)

In the video, AJ Dybantsa was asked about why giving back to the community mattered so much to him, especially considering he hadn't been in Provo for very long.

"It's my new community," AJ said (Timestamp: 3:01). "I live here, I go to school here, so now I have to embrace it, and they have to embrace me. This is one of the ways you can do that."

As seen in the video, the kids were thrilled to see AJ Dybantsa, chanting his name, crowding around him, and eagerly reaching out for autographs.

BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa named in Team USA squad for 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup

AJ Dybantsa has been named to the USA team squad ahead of the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup, which kicks off this month. Team USA will play its first group-stage game against Australia on June 28 before facing France the next day and Cameroon on July 1. The tournament will continue until July 6.

Other basketball prospects on the Team USA U19 squad include fellow college freshmen Koa Peat, Mikel Brown Jr., Nikolas Khamenia and Jasper Johnson. The top class of 2026 high school prospects, including Tyran Stokes, Caleb Holt and Brandon McCoy, were also included in the squad.

