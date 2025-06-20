  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • $4.1M NIL worth AJ Dybantsa speaks out on Monaco Grand Prix appearance, meeting Red Bull athletes

$4.1M NIL worth AJ Dybantsa speaks out on Monaco Grand Prix appearance, meeting Red Bull athletes

By Salim Prajapati
Published Jun 20, 2025 05:49 GMT
BYU signee AJ Dybantsa at the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix
BYU signee AJ Dybantsa at the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix - Source: Getty

AJ Dybantsa will begin his freshman season at BYU this fall and for the time being, he is in Colorado Springs for USA Basketball U19 national team trials. Dybantsa spent a few weeks in Provo this summer and got a sneak peek of the campus before heading to Colorado.

Dybantsa, the No. 1 recruit in the 2025 class, has been traveling a lot this offseason and attended the Monaco Grand Prix in late May, where he repped his Red Bull endorsement deal.

Dybantsa sat down with NBA draft analyst Krysten Peek on Wednesday during the USA basketball trials to discuss his offseason and the future with BYU. Peek asked Dybantsa — who has a $4.1 million NIL valuation, per On3 — about his experience in Monaco and what he did while spending time with other Red Bull athletes.

also-read-trending Trending
"I went to Monaco for F1. Red Bull sent me out there," he said (Timestamp: 1:49). "That was my second F1 — I went to Vegas before, but it was nowhere close to Monaco. Monaco is just... different.
"I met a free runner, a breakdancer, an alpine skier, a fencer... I was like the only basketball player there. It was a whole bunch of different people from different types of sports. They were cool. Like, we’re all co-workers in a way — Red Bull’s one of those places where even if you’ve never met someone before, once you do, there’s this instant connection because you’ve got that Red Bull bond."
youtube-cover

AJ Dybantsa signed NIL deal with Red Bull in October 2024

AJ Dybantsa was still in high school when he signed an NIL deal with Red Bull — one of the biggest energy drink companies in the world — in October last year.

At the time of the deal, Dybantsa was playing at Utah Prep Academy in Hurricane, where he was named a McDonald's All-American. Red Bull USA announced the partnership on Instagram, posting a video featuring Dybantsa.

"took the elevator up, landed with wiiings @aj.dybantsa: cleared for takeoff 🛫," the caption read.

In the clip, AJ Dybantsa first placed the energy drink on top of the rim, then filmed himself dunking while grabbing a Red Bull can mid-air and enjoyed the drink afterward.

The Massachusetts native will look to maintain his status as the top player entering the season and emerge as the No. 1 prospect for the next year's NBA draft.

About the author
Salim Prajapati

Salim Prajapati

Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.

A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.

Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Debasish
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications