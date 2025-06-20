$4.1M NIL worth AJ Dybantsa speaks out on Monaco Grand Prix appearance, meeting Red Bull athletes

AJ Dybantsa will begin his freshman season at BYU this fall and for the time being, he is in Colorado Springs for USA Basketball U19 national team trials. Dybantsa spent a few weeks in Provo this summer and got a sneak peek of the campus before heading to Colorado.

Dybantsa, the No. 1 recruit in the 2025 class, has been traveling a lot this offseason and attended the Monaco Grand Prix in late May, where he repped his Red Bull endorsement deal.

Dybantsa sat down with NBA draft analyst Krysten Peek on Wednesday during the USA basketball trials to discuss his offseason and the future with BYU. Peek asked Dybantsa — who has a $4.1 million NIL valuation, per On3 — about his experience in Monaco and what he did while spending time with other Red Bull athletes.

"I went to Monaco for F1. Red Bull sent me out there," he said (Timestamp: 1:49). "That was my second F1 — I went to Vegas before, but it was nowhere close to Monaco. Monaco is just... different.

"I met a free runner, a breakdancer, an alpine skier, a fencer... I was like the only basketball player there. It was a whole bunch of different people from different types of sports. They were cool. Like, we’re all co-workers in a way — Red Bull’s one of those places where even if you’ve never met someone before, once you do, there’s this instant connection because you’ve got that Red Bull bond."

AJ Dybantsa signed NIL deal with Red Bull in October 2024

AJ Dybantsa was still in high school when he signed an NIL deal with Red Bull — one of the biggest energy drink companies in the world — in October last year.

At the time of the deal, Dybantsa was playing at Utah Prep Academy in Hurricane, where he was named a McDonald's All-American. Red Bull USA announced the partnership on Instagram, posting a video featuring Dybantsa.

"took the elevator up, landed with wiiings @aj.dybantsa: cleared for takeoff 🛫," the caption read.

In the clip, AJ Dybantsa first placed the energy drink on top of the rim, then filmed himself dunking while grabbing a Red Bull can mid-air and enjoyed the drink afterward.

The Massachusetts native will look to maintain his status as the top player entering the season and emerge as the No. 1 prospect for the next year's NBA draft.

