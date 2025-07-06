Class of 2026 recruit Cole Cloer will play his senior year of basketball at IMG Academy after he confirmed transferring from Caldwell Academy.

Ad

The 6-foot-7 small forward shared the news on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday.

"Excited to announce I will be attending IMG Academy for my senior year of high school!!" he posted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

It means Cloer will play for UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban and Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac's alma mater.

Cole Cloer is ranked 26th nationally, 11th in the small forward position and fifth in Florida. In his last season at Caldwell Academy, Cloer averaged 18.9 points on 51.0% shooting, including 41.0% from behind the arc. He also grabbed 7.2 rebounds, dished out 3.8 assists, stole the ball once and recorded 1.2 blocks per game in 35 contests.

One of his best performances came against Davidson Day, when he dropped a season-high 31 points, and he has scored in single digits only twice.

Ad

He led the school to a 26-9 record and an 8-2 record in the North Carolina Section NCISAA Piedmont Basketball League, where they finished second, below Greensboro Day School.

Which program leads the race to sign Cole Cloer?

With plenty of offers from top programs across the nation, the small forward shortlisted eight programs. These included Alabama, Florida, Indiana, Louisville, NC State, North Carolina, UConn and Virginia.

Ad

However, there's tough competition between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the UConn Huskies. Cloer spoke about the Huskies coach, Dan Hurley, in a conversation with On3.

“They’ve been the best program in college basketball over the past four or five years. They won back-to-back championships. Coach (Dan) Hurley is a maniac, and that is exactly what you want. You want a coach who loves basketball; you don’t want anything else other than that.

Ad

He also talked about UNC coach Hubert Davis.

“I’ve grown to know them a lot over the past couple of years. I’ve gone over there a lot. I mean, it’s North Carolina basketball, so it doesn’t get much better than that. It’s close to home, I love Coach (Hubert) Davis, Coach (Jeff) Lebo and Coach (Sean) May.”

Ad

On3's recruitment prediction machine has given UNC an 86.3% chance to land Cloer, followed by Alabama and NC State with a 5.1% and a 3.3% chance, respectively.

Cole Cloer still has another year of high school basketball before he decides on his collegiate career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here