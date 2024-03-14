40 NBA scouts flock to USC vs Washington marquee matchup for Lebron James’ son, Bronny James, and Isiah Collier: Reports

Bronny James is on the watch lists. According to several reports, Wednesday's game between the USC Trojans and the Washington Huskies had around 40 NBA scouts in attendance. The Trojans came out on top 80-74, with the Los Angeles school advancing to face the sixth-ranked Arizona Wildcats on Thursday in the Pac-12 Tournament.

According to Yahoo Sports NBA draft analyst Krysten Peek, the scouting professionals were at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to watch Isaiah Collier and Bronny James. Much has been said about the possibility of Bronny James jumping to the NBA next season to link up with his father, LeBron James, for the twilight years of his career.

USC Trojans advance on the back of the performance of guard Boogie Ellis

The Trojans' victory was sealed by the outstanding performance of guard Boogie Ellis, who was their top scorer with 25 points. Kobe Johnson and Isaiah Collier also impressed with 14 and 13 points, respectively. Collier led USC in assists, with seven, and Johnson in rebounds, with eight.

Bronny James had a far more quiet game, only scoring seven points, as has been the case all season. He had seven points, five rebounds and no assists.

The USC Trojans (15-17) face Arizona (24-7) at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Is Bronny James NBA ready? Apparently not, but it might not matter

Bronny James doesn't have the numbers to look like a guy primed to join the NBA. However, there's been much talk about him joining his father in the pro side of the game. LeBron James can exercise his right to join the free agency this offseason, and promising his son a spot in the team's roster could be a way for the LA Lakers to keep the king.

NBA reporter Ric Buchner recently explained this theory on Fox Sports Radio:

“A concerning reality hangs over their (the Lakers’) heads. LeBron James can opt out of his contract and become a free agent this summer ... James has often said he wants to play with his son Bronny in the NBA. According to a report, the Lakers are at least open to adding the younger James to their roster.”