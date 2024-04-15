Iowa star Caitlin Clark is in New York for Monday's WNBA draft and made a surprise appearance on the "Saturday Night Live" sketch "Weekend Update," where she roasted host Michael Che.

Comedian Amy Schumer, who is worth $45 million per Forbes, dropped a hilarious Instagram story backing Clark for her takedown of Che.

"@Caitlinclark22 dropped some knowledge on my dear friend," Schumer wrote.

Caitlin Clark roasts Michael Che

When "Saturday Night Live" segment "Weekend Update" host Michael Che started speaking about Clark and the WNBA draft, the audience did not expect the Iowa Hawkeyes star to make an appearance, which she duly did.

She wasted no time calling out Che for his joke about Iowa retiring her No. 22 jersey in place of an apron and went on to hand him a list of jokes she had written to roast him, which led to applause from the audience.

"The Indiana Fever have the first pick in this Monday's draft up, a reminder that Indiana Fever is a WNBA team and not what Michael Che gave to dozens of women at Purdue University," Che read.

Clark's next joke aimed at Che had co-host Colin Jost in stitches.

“Netflix’s top new show is ‘Ripley,’ featuring an eerie, unsettling performance by actor Andrew Scott. Critics say it’s the hardest thing to watch on Netflix since Michael Che’s special ‘Shame the Devil,’” Che read.

The popular Clark closed out the segment with a scorcher for Michael Che, which led to sustained clapping and laughter from the audience.

"This year, Caitlin Clark broke the record for 3-pointers in a single season. And I have three pointers for Michael Che. One be, two funnier, three dumba**," Che read.

The Caitlin Clark effect already in effect

A report by StubHub details that after the record-breaking Caitlin Clark declared for the WNBA draft on Feb. 29, the Indiana Fever's resale tickets rose 13 times as compared to the same period last year.

During a recent broadcast, ESPN analyst Rebecca Lobo commented on the impact that the Iowa star is already having on WNBA ticket prices.

“We haven't seen a player drive ticket sales like this," Lobo said. "We haven't seen a player drive ratings like this. I mean, look at the ratings. The last four or five games she played, I mean, and it's something that she'd been doing all season long. I’ve never seen anything to this degree.”

The Caitlin Clark effect has arrived in the WNBA, and she has not even been drafted yet, showing her immense star power.

