$480 Million TV Deal means greener pastures for Geno Auriemma's UConn as Butler game marks end of a major partnership

Geno Auriemma's UConn Huskies are having an outstanding 2024-2025 campaign as they look to build on their Final Four run from last season. They are currently ranked as the fifth-best team in the country, with an undefeated Big East conference record of 15-0 (25-3 overall).

Coming off of a huge 42-point conference victory, 91-49, over the unranked Seton Hall Pirates on Wednesday, on the road, Auriemma and Co. are now ramping up to face the Butler Bulldogs on Saturday.

The fixture against the Bulldogs will mark the last UConn Huskies game to be broadcast on the renowned media network, SNY, signaling the end of a meaningful partnership with the Big East for over a decade, starting from 2012.

In June 2024, the conference signed a new six-year $480 million media rights deal with FOX Sports, continuing its 11-year partnership. Along with FOX, broadcasting giants NBC Sports and TNT Sports will also provide game coverage for the first time.

In an interview with CT Insider from August 2024, Big East commissioner Val Ackerman spoke about the big move from the conference with an aim of further expansion and growth.

"We’re going to be all over the place, she said. "How we tell our fans where we are on a given night is on our to-do. ... UConn was very much in demand, and we have robust linear coverage."

Nevertheless, exciting content should await spectators with the new media networks producing the conference's games, with SNY previously doing their own pre-game and post-game specials.

The UConn Huskies win 25 games in a regular season for the 32nd straight time

The UConn Huskies' dominating triumph over the Seton Hall Pirates gave them their 25th win of the regular season, which they have now done for the 32nd straight time. The Huskies shared the news on X and added:

"Only four other programs have active streaks with 25 games won in at least five straight seasons."

Despite their incredible run, the Huskies are yet to win a national championship. They last won the title in 2016, which also marked the end of their four-year straight championship-winning run with Breanna Stewart at the helm.

This season marks the end of Paige Bueckers' time at Storrs and the team is doing all it can to give the title run a big push.

