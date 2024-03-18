4x NBA champ LeBron James expresses excitement as Jake Diebler bags Ohio State HC position - “Congrats Diebs!!!”

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James celebrated Jake Diebler bagging the head coaching position at Ohio State. Diebler had been the Buckeyes interim head coach since Feb. 14, when Chris Holtmann was fired from the Big Ten school.

The four-time NBA champion paid a simple yet energetic tribute to the coach, posting the Ohio State announcement on his Instagram story.

"CONGRATS BIEBS," James wrote.

The school's post added the following brief statement in its caption:

"Senior Advisor for Intercollegiate Athletics Ross Bjork today announced the hiring of @diebler_jake as head coach of the Ohio State men’s basketball program. Diebler, who becomes the 15th head coach in program history, will receive a five-year contract."

The Buckeyes ended the season with a record of 20-13 overall and 9-11 in the Big Ten. When Holtmann was fired, they were 14-11.

Is LeBron James a fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes?

LeBron James never played college basketball, stepping directly into the NBA. Nonetheless, it is a well-known fact that he supports the Buckeyes. He has been seen visiting the Columbus, Ohio, campus on several occasions.

In 2013, in front of an arena full of Ohio State fans, James said (h/t USA Today):

“I promise, I say this all the time — if I had one year of college, I would have ended up here…. No matter where I go in the world, no matter where it is, I will always rock Ohio State colors.”

While he said this, he was accompanied by Buckeyes' former head football coach Urban Meyer.

LeBron James' latest performance

While some thought that LeBron James would miss the Lakers' game against the Golden State Warriors due to an injury to his ankle on Saturday, the player showed up and turned out to be the most exciting player on the field. He scored 40 points, with eight rebounds and nine assists.

Nonetheless, the Lakers lost 128-121 to the Warriors.