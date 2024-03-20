4x NBA champ Shaquille O'Neal reveals his "perfect" women's Final Four bracket ahead of March Madness

March Madness is already here, and there are already many predictions on which teams will make it through to the Final Four. LSU alum Shaquille O'Neal has also joined in the prediction game.

In an interview with People magazine, O'Neal revealed that he does not have a prediction for the men's Final Four since he has not been watching their games. However, for the women's Final Four, his "perfect" bracket "would be Iowa, LSU, South Carolina and USC, if it's possible."

Shaquille O'Neal also explained why he has not been keeping up with men's college basketball:

"I haven't even been paying attention to the guys, only been paying attention to the girls. I hate to say it, but the women players are kicking the men's butts.

"You've got my Angel Reese. You've got all the girls from South Carolina. You've got JuJu Watkins, you've got Caitlin Clark. It's just a better game, just more competitive."

Shaq attended Angel Reese's senior night on March 3 as he escorted the forward with her mother. Seeing the audience at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, he said:

"It was my first time ever seeing the girls' game way more packed than the boys' game, but it was actually a good feeling. I'm happy for the young female athletes, and it's inspiring to young girls."

Former President Barack Obama reveals his 2024 March Madness bracket picks

Recently, former U.S. President Barack Obama shared his picks for March Madness on his X handle.

For men's basketball, his predicted winner is the defending champion, Connecticut, which enters the NCAA Tournament as the top overall seed.

If UConn wins the title, it will be the first back-to-back champion since Florida in 2006 and 2007.

For women's basketball, Obama picked, for the third consecutive year, South Carolina. He was right in 2022, when the Gamecocks won the title but was wrong last year as South Carolina exited March Madness after its Final Four loss to Iowa. LSU won the championship in 2023 by beating the Hawkeyes in the most-watched game in women's college basketball history.

Barack Obama has been right about the March Madness picks twice for men's games when he chose UNC in both 2009 and 2017. For women's basketball, however, he has been right six times.

