4x WNBA Champ drops her verdict on Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark's future in the league: "It's not gonna be that easy"

WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes believes Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark have bright futures in the big league. But she cautions their transition from college won't be easy.

The three-time MVP and first WNBA signee recently appeared on the Gilbert Arenas' Show. She kicked things off by saying that Reese will likely not be as dominating immediately in the league as some people expect.

"I think Angel will eventually be a good pro," Swoopes said. "I don't think Angel will come into the league immediately and dominate the way people think she will."

Swoopes emphasized that the WNBA has a deep talent pool and with limited roster spots, there is competition for jobs.

"I say that for people who have never watched a WNBA game - it's good. There's talent. Like these women can play," she said. "And because there are very few roster spots...so people look at new players come in whether it's out of college, players who have been overseas and they look at that and say, 'Oh you trynna come take my job.' No. It's not gonna be that easy."

Swoopes then turned to discussing Caitlin Clark.

"So will Caitlin Clark be a good pro? Absolutely," Swoopes added. "Will Caitlin Clark come into the WNBA and do what she's doing right now immediately? Absolutely not, not gonna happen."

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark have been dominating college basketball for LSU and Iowa, respectively. However, Sheryl Swoopes cautions that their paths to WNBA stardom will face challenges.

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark have been dominating the NIL sphere

According to On3, Caitlin Clark currently has a NIL valuation of $818K through deals with companies like State Farm, Nike, Hy-Vee and more. She recently signed with Gatorade, becoming the second women's college player to join its roster.

Angel Reese tops women's college basketball with an NIL valuation of $1.7M. She has secured deals with brands like Bose, PlayStation, Amazon and Reebok.

With their impressive portfolio of endorsements, Clark and Reese have established themselves as two of college sports' most marketable stars.

