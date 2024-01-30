Angel Reese and Shaquille O'Neal are two of the biggest stars in LSU basketball history. Both have forged a strong bond, with Reese holding the NBA legend in high esteem.

She recently revealed to USA Today that she sees O'Neal as a 'father figure' and someone she deeply admires.

“He’s super inspiring to me,” Reese said of the four-time NBA champion.

“He’s so genuine, he’s been there for me through tough times. He just gets it, and there’s not a more perfect person for me to be tight with. We have fun, and if I need anything, he would help me … and he would do that even if I never played basketball again. He doesn’t care about me as a player, he cares about me as a person.”

O'Neal cemented his basketball legacy at LSU in the early 1990s before going on to NBA fame. Three decades later, women's basketball phenom Reese has emerged as a standout for the Tigers.

The two first connected last February when Angel Reese hosted O'Neal's daughter Me'Arah for an official campus visit. Their bond has since grown to the point where Reese recently shared she will ask Shaq to partake in LSU's Senior Day, an event typically reserved for family.

Angel Reese got social media advice from Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal has taken on a mentoring role in Angel Reese's life. In the same interview with USA Today, Reese shared that the NBA icon gave her social media advice, recommending she take a break from online platforms while away from the team earlier this year.

"One thing I always remember he said is, I have the world at my (fingertips). I could post right now on Instagram that I bought a million dollar home and people are going to believe it, because that’s how social media works," she said. "So when all of that was happening, he was coaching me up."

Reports indicate O'Neal and Reese are in frequent communication. O'Neal mentors the $1.7 million NIL-valued player on capitalizing on NIL deals and life after college basketball.

The LA Lakers legend has taken Angel Reese under his wing, signing her to an October NIL deal with Reebok. Moreover, O'Neal previously dubbed Reese the greatest athlete in LSU sports history.

