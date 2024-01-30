Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin led the Ole Miss Rebels to their fourth win in the last five games against Tennessee on Sunday evening. However, she took a jibe at the fan base for low attendance.

It all started when Rivals reporter Chase Parham posted the annual financials for the sports Ole Miss plays on his X account, and Yolett McPhee-McCuin took issue with the post's claim that Rebels WBB lost $8,394,594.

After a win against the Florida Gators, Yolett McPhee challenged Rebels fans to come out and support the team amid the claim that they were losing money due to poor attendance.

“Someone tried to put out a narrative … as if all we do is we’re a waste,” McPhee-McCuin said. “We’re not a waste. That just pissed me off. And when I walk out and I see my fans, the fans come out, and we can’t get Club Red to come out, that pisses me off."

"Because why not come out and support us? Why not be a cool school for everybody? Turn on ESPN. There are people out there watching that game. So we’ve gotta catch up man. We’re behind. It’s disappointing."

Coach Yo goes to war against Ole Miss fans

Coach Yo, as she is affectionately known in Oxford, went to war against the Ole Miss fanbase challenging them several times to step into the future and support the women's basketball team.

During her Florida postgame news conference, she railed against the Oxford community's non-attendance at WBB games.

"It’s disappointing when my team runs out here and (we) have won a whole lot and we don’t get the crowd support that we deserve," Yolett McPhee-McCuin said.

“Women’s sports is a legitimate entity and maybe because Oxford right now doesn’t think so, the rest of the world has caught on. So the Oxford community needs to catch on. The Ole Miss campus community needs to catch on.”

The game against Florida only had 2,450 fans in attendance, a fact that greatly angered Coach Yo.

“We should have had Club Red up in here,” she said. “It should have been packed in here. How does a team that goes to the Sweet 16 and only has two [SEC] losses not have an average of 5000 people in the stands? How? You know what it is? It’s the lack of value and it needs to change."

"I don’t care who’s upset about me saying this because I’m going to speak the truth,” she added.

Whether or not the Oxford community heeds her call, Coach Yo has done her best to raise awareness for the Rebels women's basketball team.