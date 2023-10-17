4 days after becoming President for Reebok, Shaquille O'Neal cites Angel Reese's  impact as deciding factor for signing her

Reebok announced its former All-Star athlete Shaquille O’Neal as the new president of their basketball division. Reebok signed Shaq during his rookie season back in 1992. The brand’s first-ever signature shoe, “Shaq Attaq,” was released as part of this deal.

Just days after assuming his duties, the “Big Diesel” has made his first athlete signing in the form of Angel Reese. The LSU player is a rising star in her own right and one to keep an eye on for the future. After signing Reese to a partnership deal with Reebok, Shaq congratulated her over an Instagram post and said,

"There is no one making a bigger impact on the game right now than Angel Reese."

This also marks Reebok’s first NIL deal with an athlete. Reese has signed a multi-year name, image, and likeness deal with them. It includes a personalized collection of products she selects and will be called “Angel’s Picks." Signing the deal, Reese said,

“Together, we have a great opportunity to do things differently, to inspire people to explore, and express themselves unapologetically and to show them how to look and feel good while doing it.”

Angel Reese’s career and impact on the court so far

Coming out of high school, Angel Reese was considered a five-star recruit. She had over 24 scholarship offers from different Division I basketball programs. Reese came into the picture when she led the LSU Tigers to their first national championship last season.

Nicknamed the “Bayou Barbie,” Reese was also awarded the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player last season after her impressive performances in the tournament. Reese transferred herself to LSU Tigers from the Maryland Terrapins before the 2022-23 season started.

LSU won the title game over the Iowa Hawkeyes by 102-85. Reese posted 15 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists. Throughout the season, the LSU forward averaged 23 points, 15.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. Subsequently, she was also named in Unanimous first-team All-American, WBCA Coaches’ All-American, and First-team All-American – AP, USBWA. The 6-foot-3 Baltimore native would be eligible for the WNBA draft after 2024.