$5,000,000 worth Caitlin Clark makes an appearance at MSG to support Butler assistant coach Connor McCaffery

Caitlin Clark isn't just a basketball star; she's also a supportive girlfriend. The Indiana Fever guard who has a net worth of $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth website, was seated behind the Butler bench for the Bulldogs' Big East Tournament matchup on Thursday. Clark's boyfriend Connor McCaffery is an assistant coach for Butler's men's basketball team.

Like Clark, McCaffery played college basketball for Iowa. The Butler assistant coach served as a guard for the Hawkeyes for six seasons. In the 2022-23 season, he averaged career highs in both points and rebounds with 6.5 and 4.1, respectively. He added 3.7 assists and shot 38.4% from the field.

McCaffery is now in his first season as an assistant coach for Butler. The Bulldogs, seeded No. 9 in the Big East Tournament, defeated No. 8 Providence on Wednesday to advance and face top-seeded St. John's on Thursday.

Clark was in attendance to watch her boyfriend help lead Butler, but the Bulldogs ultimately fell to Rick Pitino's Red Storm 78-57. Butler finished the season 14-19, going 6-14 in conference.

Caitlin Clark and Connor McCaffery's Relationship

Caitlin Clark and Connor McCaffery have been together for nearly two years. The former Iowa stars became Instagram official in August 2023 and celebrated their one-year anniversary last April. Clark shared an anniversary post with her 3.1 million Instagram followers.

"one year of the best mems w my fav person 🖤 you make everyday better and I can’t wait for many more adventures together… love you 🤞🏻😇," Clark's Instagram caption read.

McCaffery also shares aspects of his and Clark's relationship on social media. He made an Instagram post for the WNBA Rookie of the Year's 23rd birthday back in January.

"Happy 23rd CC ❤️ (finally we’re celebrating together this year 🥹)! You have an incredible ability to inspire and lift up those around you, and I am lucky to learn from you every day. Thank you for always being you 🤞🏼I love you 🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼," McCaffery's heartfelt Instagram caption read.

Clark celebrated her boyfriend's new job with Butler via her Instagram story when the big news dropped in September, and the couple made their red carpet debut at the Golden Gala fundraiser for the Indiana Pacers Foundation in October.

Clark continues her basketball career in the WNBA, while McCaffery remains connected to the sport as a coach. Clark's appearance at Butler's game Thursday and the social media activity of the former Iowa stars underscore their mutual support for one another.

