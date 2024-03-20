$4.9M NIL-valued Bronny James hypes up brother Bryce James ahead of USA Basketball Men’s Jr. National team camp

LeBron James' younger son, Bryce James, has been named to the USA Basketball Men's Junior National Team minicamp from April 4–7. Bryce, born on June 14, 2007, is a basketball player following in his father's footsteps.

His elder brother and $4.9 million NIL-valued (per On3), Bronny James, congratulated him on his selection through an Instagram story.

Bryce has been to prominent schools like Sierra Canyon School and Notre Dame High School. Despite being just 16 years old, Bryce has shown great potential and has drawn attention from college programs like Ohio State. He currently plays as a shooting guard and is known for his smooth shooting skills.

Bryce secured a 21-point outing during the 2022–23 season. He also excelled in Nike's EYBL Circuit and signed with Klutch Sports for NIL representation early in his high school career.

Bryce also received potential offers from big programs like Ohio State, with a prediction of 92.6% (per On3) for his commitment. According to On3, he has an NIL value of $1.2 million.

Bryce is 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He started playing at Sierra Canyon and then transferred to Notre Dame High School.

Bryce James and Bronny James played together for a season

Sierra Canyon vs. Cleveland

Bryce and Bronny shared the court at Sierra Canyon for a season. However, Bronny later committed to the University of Southern California (USC), which led to Bryce also making a change. Bryce transferred to Notre Dame High School later.

While Bronny was regarded as one of the top prospects in 2023 and is expected to enter the NBA draft in 2024, Bryce's future is less clear. He is younger and won't graduate until 2025. This makes him ineligible for the NBA draft until then.

