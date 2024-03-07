5 most adorable moments between Caitlin Clark’s BF Connor McCaffery and dad Fran McCaffery

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark and her boyfriend, Connor McCaffrey, have been dating each other for a long time. While the women's basketball star has been breaking records, her boyfriend has been supporting her throughout her career.

McCaffrey is the son of Fran McCaffrey, who has coached Iowa's men's basketball team since 2010. He also coached his son during his Haweyes career.

Along with playing for the basketball team, Connor also played for Iowa's baseball team, an interest that was not easy to balance with his other passion. That is why most of Connor and his father's best moments come from the basketball court.

#1, Caitlin's Clark boyfriend wins as dad reaches 500 wins

The first special moment between Connor and his father is from when Iowa toppled the then-No. 20 Iowa State Cyclones 75-56 to five Fran his 500th win as a head coach in December 2022. The 25-year-old, who was a sixth-year-senior, thanked his fans for attending the game, and in the picture, he hugged his father.

"500…. This was a special one! Hawk Fans were on one tonight ❤️"🙏🏼

#2, Winning the Big Ten Tournament

The then-No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes defeated then-No. 9 Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament final 75-66 in March 2022. Caitlin Clark's boyfriend could be seen celebrating the big win with his teammates and also with his father on Instagram. The two looked joyous at winning the title.

#3 Caitlin Clark's boyfriend dedicated a post to his brother

Connor McCaffrey's brother, Patrick, was diagnosed with thyroid cancer when he was 13 years old. At the time, his father had become the coach of Iowa. Patrick was taken to the University of Iowa Hospital to have the tumor removed. He then went on to become the all-time leading scorer in basketball at West High School, and in 2018, he committed to Towa, like his brother.

Caitlin Clark's boyfriend made a heartfelt post for him and included a picture of his father and Golden State Warriors point guard Chris Paul.

#4, A picture with the funniest man alive

The next best moment that Caitlin Clark's boyfriend shared with his father was not just with him but also with Hollywood star Kevin Hart and his younger brother, Patrick McCaffrey. The post's caption was:

"Funniest man alive."

#5, When Iowa's coach was simply dad

The Hawkeyes coach stepped back from his role in the final minute of the final Iowa game of 2023 against Auburn, an 83-75 loss in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament in March. When Caitlin Clark's boyfriend picked up his final foul with 17 seconds remaining, Fran McCaffrey hugged his son as he walked off the court for the final time. The coach said that his mind was filled with memories.

"I think back to so many things, to the first time I took him to the Final Four, to taking him on road games, to a 2007 loss in a conference tournament (at Siena) when he was sitting on our bench crying his eyes out because we didn't make the tournament," McCaffery said.

After the end of his career at the Haweyes, he signed an offer to join the staff of the Indiana Pacers, with the intention of getting into the coaching side of the sport.