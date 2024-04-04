5 best Angel Reese outfits from the $1.8M NIL star’s LSU game-days

The Lady Tigers' Angel Reese recently declared her intention for the 2024 WNBA draft after her illustrious career at LSU. Despite losing against Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes, the Baltimore native is ready to take her talents to the pros.

Since this marks the end of an era for many fans of Reese, they will miss not only her assertive personality and versatility on the court but also her pre-game outfits.

Top 5 outfits that Angel Reese donned before an LSU game

#1: A funky denim look

Reese, with an NIL valuation of $1.8 million (as per On3), loves experimenting with interesting silhouettes and fabric textures. For the game against the Kentucky Wildcats, the 'Bayour Barbie' wore a wide-legged denim capri with a white crop top. She accessorized with Van Cleef bracelets, a silver Chanel handbag, layered necklaces, rings, chunky sunglasses, and sneakers.

Not only did Reese win against the Wildcats 77-56, but she also nailed her outfit.

Image Credit: Angel Reese's Instagram Post

#2 Reese ft. Chanel accessories

t seems like Chanel is one of Reese's favorite brands because, in this outfit, the WNBA-bound hooper included thick-soled Chanel sneakers, cushioned handbags, and classic diamond-studded Chanel earrings. For clothes, the Bayour Brabie took a comfortable approach by pairing grey-colored sweatpants with a black puffer jacket. The outfit was worn before LSU's game against Alabama, which was won by the Lady Tigers 85-66.

Reese's Instagram Post Reese's Instagram Post

#3 A 90's themed attire

For the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks, Reese opted to wear a chic layered outfit. She wore a beige mini skirt with a grey crop top and added a long blue denim coat that matched her Louis Vuitton handbag and red thigh-high boots.

Despite the LSU Lady Tigers' loss to the Gamecocks in a 76-70 matchup, Reese managed to leave a lasting impression with her attire, making the game memorable to her fans.

Image Credit: Angel Reese's Instagram Post

#4 Bayour Barbie in Balenciaga

For the game against Arkansas, Angel Reese wore a black, oversized Balenciaga t-shirt with sleeves underneath. She paired the t-shirt with denim shorts, a furry handbag, sneakers, layered chains, and a crown-shaped beanie.

The LSU Lady Tigers defeated Arkansas in an impressive 99-68 victory.

Image Credit: Angel Reese's Instagram Post

#5 All-black look

In the game against Texas A&M, Angel Reese hit the court in all-black attire with a pop of color that was her green Prada beanie. The black boots, mini skirt, and top created a casual chic silhouette, which Angel Reese has repeatedly sported. The Lady Tigers won against the opponent in an 87-70 game.

Reese's Instagram Post