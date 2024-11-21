5 former UConn icons who attended Geno Auriemma’s historic game ft. Diana Taurasi

Gampel Pavilion welcomed women’s basketball royalty on Wednesday night as UConn celebrated 40 seasons under head coach Geno Auriemma and associate Chris Dailey.

A star-studded group of reportedly more than sixty UConn alumni were in attendance as Auriemma became the winningest coach in college basketball history, beating Fairleigh Dickinson 85-41 for his 1,217th career victory. Former Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer held the record previously.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Geno Auriemma has now solidified himself at the very top of the mountain of all-time college basketball wins, and some of his most notable and successful players who played under him over the years watched him do it live.

We've got five of these players right here.

Sue Bird

The UConn legend and Seattle Storm icon has been very vocal about how much she respects and loves Geno Auriemma, and that she learnt invaluable lessons under his coaching as a Husky.

Expand Tweet

Maya Moore

The 2x NCAA Champion who averaged 19.7 ppg on 52.5% shooting from the field through her four years under head coach Geno Auriemma was also in attendance on his record-breaking night.

Speaking to the crowd on the night, Moore shared the impact of Auriemma and Dailey on her life and career.

"I don't know where I'd be if I didn't have a chance to be shaped in my young adulthood by you two [Auriemma & Dailey]."

Expand Tweet

Diana Taurasi

Taurasi played under Geno Auriemma for four years from 2001-2004, leading the Huskies to three NCAA titles in a row before moving on to the WNBA and becoming one of the best to ever play the game.

Expand Tweet

Napheesa Collier

By the end of her UConn career, Collier ranked 3rd in scoring, 4th in rebounds, and 7th in blocks, and she became the fifth player in the exclusive 2000/1000 club, joining UConn greats Maya Moore, Tina Charles, Breanna Stewart and Rebecca Lobo.

Rebecca Lobo

Connecticut Women's Basketball Hall of Famer Rebecca Lobo attended UConn from 1991-1995 and averaged 17 ppg and 10 rpg. She played a huge role in the team’s 1994 and 1995 Big East Titles, and its most memorable victory over Tennessee to win the 1995 National Championship.

Expand Tweet

The sporting world will indeed be singing coach Geno's praises for some time after this historic feat, and the decorated coach could have another generational talent make it big under his coaching in Paige Bueckers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here