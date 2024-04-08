Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes will face the South Carolina Gamecocks in the women's national championship game today. The much-awaited game is drawing a lot of attention to the $3.2 million NIL-valued Iowa star player and her personal life.

Caitlin Clark is dating Connor McCaffrey and has kept details of her relationship away from the public eye. The two made their relationship public in August 2023 by sharing a picture of each other on Instagram.

Therefore, since very little is known about Caitlin Clark and her boyfriend, let's learn five interesting facts about him.

#1 Caitlin Clark's boyfriend was a college basketball star at Iowa

Connor McCaffrey is a 6′6″, 25-year-old from Iowa City who attended the University of Iowa and played for the Hawkeyes as a four-star recruit, arriving at Iowa in the 2017 recruiting class.

Connor's accolades include being recognized as a five-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree, a three-time NCAAB Honors Court member, a two-time Academic All-District First Team selection, a two-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar, and an NABC Honors Court honoree, as per People Magazine.

#2 McCaffery has a tattoo in tribute to his younger brother

Connor is the oldest of three children and has two younger brothers and a little sister. Clark's boyfriend shares a special bond with his younger brother, Patrick, who is also a basketball player for the Hawkeyes.

Patrick, who was 14 at the time, was taken to the University of Iowa Hospital to have a thyroid tumor removed in 2014. After testing, the tumor was found to be cancerous, but he bounced back from surgery quickly. The two brothers then got matching tattoos showing their deep support for each other.

#3 Connor has a famous dad

Not only does he share a special bond with his brother but also with his father, Fran McCaffery.

Fran has been the head coach of the Hawkeyes' men's basketball team for 14 years. He has been coaching since 1983 and is in his 28th season as a head coach. The father-son duo shared numerous heartfelt moments with each other on the court.

#4 Connor McCaffrey works for the NBA's Indiana Pacers

After graduating from the University of Iowa in May 2023, Caitlin Clark's boyfriend landed a job in the NBA as a team assistant for the Indiana Pacers. During his time in Iowa, he was not only a dual athlete, but he also worked toward his two bachelor's degrees in finance and political science.

“I’ll play dummy defense, run the scout team, help coaches on film stuff, help on video projects if they need, scouting reports if they need,” he explained. “Whatever you’re asked to do, be ready to do it," McCaffery said as per Des Moines Register.

#5 Connor was also a basketball player

As previously mentioned, before placing his focus on basketball, Connor was a standout baseball player who played corner outfield spots and first base. He started in 22 baseball games in 2018–2019.

As per Hawkeye Sports, he was the seventh-best draft prospect in the Big Ten and the 231st-best prospect nationally. However, owing to his injuries and health complications, he could not pursue the sport.