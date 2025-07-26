5-star hooper McKenna Woliczko joins Lisa Leslie, Chelsea Gray, and Chiney Ogwumike with her latest off-field move

On Friday, five-star Class of 2026 prospect McKenna Woliczko became the first high school athlete to sign with sports and entertainment agency Disrupt The Game.

Woliczko joined the agency's roster that includes WNBA legend Lisa Leslie, Las Vegas Aces star Chelsea Gray and former WNBA star turned analyst Chiney Ogwumike.

Woliczko is getting ready for her senior year at Archbishop Mitty in San Jose, California. However, it's been about six months since she last played as a result of a torn ACL injury. She sustained the setback in a January game against Ontario Christian.

Before her injury, Woliczko was a driving force for the Mitty Monarchs, helping lead them to the 2024 CIF State Girls Basketball Championship final. She was named National Sophomore of the Year by both SBLive and MaxPreps, after winning National Freshman of the Year the season before.

She was also in the running for overall National Girls Basketball Player of the Year before her season was cut short by the injury.

Woliczko also made her presence felt on the international stage as a member of the US national team. She played a key role on the team that went undefeated at the 2023 FIBA Americas U16 Championship in Mexico. Woliczko appeared in all six games of the tournament, averaging 11.8 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.

Woliczko was also on the Team USA U17 squad that won gold, also unbeaten, at the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup in León, Mexico. She put up 12.4 ppg, 9.6 rpg and 2.4 apg in seven games. She earned a spot on the tournament's All-Star Five.

Disrupt The Game is an agency that focuses on representing women in sports, especially across college and professional basketball.

Where will McKenna Woliczko play college basketball?

McKenna Woliczko has already narrowed her college choices down to four: South Carolina, Ohio State, Iowa and USC. According to On3's prediction model, Ohio State is ahead in the recruitment race with a 52.1%. USC follows with 16.2%, South Carolina is at 13.9% and Iowa is at 1.1%.

Woliczko plans to announce her college decision before her senior high school season begins in November.

"I want to fully focus on my ACL and my senior year without the stress of college recruitment," Woliczko told Sports Illustrated on June 17.

Woliczko has already taken an official visit to South Carolina and is set to visit Iowa at the end of August.

