WNBA Legend Lisa Leslie encapsulates Dawn Staley with 3 key traits 

WNBA legend Lisa Leslie and South Carolina coach Dawn Staley have been best friends for a long time. Leslie recently encapsulated the essence of Staley with three key traits in the latest episode of the "Good Follow" podcast, which premiered Wednesday on YouTube.

Host Ros Gold-Onwude asked Leslie what she saw in Staley as a teammate and a friend that she recognizes now in her as a coach. The former Los Angeles Sparks star identified three things that have been consistent with Staley throughout the years.

"Loyalty is probably number one," Leslie said. "Trust is number two. And just authentic. Those three things probably have rang significant to me in my head with this friendship since I was 16 years old."

(from 18:38 mark onwards)

Leslie and Staley became close friends when they represented Team USA in the 1989 Junior World Championship. Leslie found herself drawn to Staley as they shared the same values on and off the court.

"I felt like we are the same kind of person in terms of our work ethic, our loyalty to people, to want to make people and where we are better when we come in. That part is just contagious," Leslie said.

"I've seen that from her as a roommate, as a teammate, as a leader on the court, as the captain of our USA teams. Her vocal leadership and her will to want to win is contagious," she added.

Lisa Leslie also pointed out that Dawn Staley has brought those same attributes to her coaching as well.

"I think you can see that translate to her as a coach," Leslie said. "Her players want to run through a wall for her. She is very loyal, she's trustworthy, she's authentic. Those are the three things that I felt that she was as a teammate and I see that she is as a coach."

(from 20:12 mark onwards)

Lisa Leslie and Dawn Staley led Team USA to Olympic glory

Lisa Leslie and Dawn Staley reached the pinnacle of women's basketball together, winning the Olympic gold medal four consecutive times from 1996 to 2008. They first won gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, defeating Brazil 111-87 in the title game. Leslie and Staley contributed to Team USA's championship run, averaging 19.5 and 4.1 points, respectively.

Kahleah Copper (#7) of Team USA celebrates the gold medal win with Lisa Leslie and Dawn Staley during the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games on August 11, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Getty

The pair then helped Team USA defend the gold medal at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, averaging 15.8 and 4.0 ppg, respectively, in the title run. They added another gold medal win in the 2004 Athens Olympics after the Americans defeated Australia 74-63 in the final. This time, Leslie and Staley averaged 15.6 and 4.1 ppg, respectively.

Leslie played for Team USA again in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Staley joined her close friend there, but this time as an assistant coach. They both won gold yet again after the Americans defeated Australia 92-65 in the final. Leslie averaged 10.1 ppg and 7.0 rpg in her last Olympic Games.

